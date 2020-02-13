Virgo, Aries, Leo: These zodiac signs bring out the weird personality in each other

Read on to know the sign who is your weird zodiac coupling.

In life, it is not possible to always remain sane and normal. Everybody tends to show their crazy and weird side, when they are with certain people. With certain people, one gets to bring out their inner freak, be inhibited, show their true colours and still feel safe, confident and not ashamed. Everybody needs somebody who brings out their inner weird persona and ignites their inner freak, in the best way possible!

Read on to know which sign does that for you, and couple up!

Aries: Gemini

Geminis are known to push your boundaries in the best and most exciting way. Wherever the two of you go, mischief follows since the two of you come up with the most innovative and creative pranks and the funkiest side of each together.

Taurus: Pisces

Pisceans are known to be as sensitive as you are, which works well and makes for a safe space so you both can unleash your weird side. You need a push to completely let go and that's what Pisceans do and ensures your freak flag flies high!

Gemini: Sagittarius

Saggis are known to pull you in a completely different and opposite direction. Neither of you is terrible at experimenting and are easy to bounce the most random ideas off each other. You two are capable of solving the deepest mysteries of the universe together!

Cancer: Scorpio

Scorpians are as sensitive as you are, Cancer, so your weirdness will include lots of feelings. The two of you will solve emotional mysteries and have conversations that will take quite a few unpredictable turns and loads of twists.

Leo: Leo

The biggest power couple of all, the only person who can manage you is you. With your Leo partner, you can burst into spontaneous song, dance and even go viral with your craziest ideas.

Virgo: Taurus

Your relationship is built on respect for each other but once you get comfortable, you can take the weird road ahead. Taureans let you explore your weirdest ideas without passing any kind of judgement and be your imperfect best.

Libra: Sagittarius

You two put together, are nothing short of legendary. The two of you share a dynamic that is all things explosive, wonderful and extremely peculiar with an equal love of spontaneity, adventures, and danger.

Scorpio: Cancer

Both water signs, for you Scorpio it is all about following the path life takes you on. Like Cancer, you too love charting new territory and the two of you can go to unexplored places in your mind and even otherwise, together!

Sagittarius: Aries

Since both of you are fire signs, you will get on explosive levels together since you both love nothing more than to joke around and can match each others' wit.

Capricorn: Aquarius

You both love nothing more than to stay grounded and reach heights together. Your friendship is the ride or die kind which is why it is so easy for you to get your freak on with each other.

Aquarius: Gemini

Aquarius, you are one of those eccentric signs and when paired with a Gemini, the weirdness will only flow. Neither of you thinks very highly of boundaries so there is no limit. You both can go from being quiet one second to crazy hippies who can't stop talking in the next.

Pisces: Pisces

One of the most creative signs out there, you can get weird fast. You use every kind of way to express yourself and there's no telling what you can do together.

