Virgo to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to suffer more failures in life

There are times when no matter how hard we work together things, nothing seems to go our way. From failed business deals to a lost promotion, there are times when all we get is a failure.

So, if you are blaming yourself for all those failures and are always wondering why even after putting in so much effort you end up feeling disappointed, astrology may have a role to play in it.

Here are a few zodiac signs who are likely to suffer more failures in life, according to astrology.

Virgo

There are times when no matter what a Virgo does, he or she doesn’t get the desired results. All their efforts seem to go in vain and they are left disappointed and disheartened at the end. While Virgos try their best, it’s not every time they get what they really want.

Libra

Libras tend to suffer more failures in life because of their humbleness and their trait of trusting everyone they meet. They see people as a reflection of themselves and hence always end up trusting everyone. In return, they end up seeing failures and losses. However, while they learn from their mistakes, they never let the humanity inside them die.

Aries

An Aries is also likely to suffer many failures in life. Aries is often laid-back people, and this is why they suffer from failures and losses. They keep on pushing things for tomorrow and never really complete their tasks. They are, most of the time, lagging behind which contributes to their failures.

Cancer

A Cancer becomes lazy at times. This attracts failures towards their way. Their carefree attitude makes things worse for them and they can’t help but end up with regrets. However, they don’t learn from their mistakes and keep on repeating them. Cancers are always complaining about failures but never really do something about them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Leo to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who love the hardest