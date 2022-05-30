Virgo to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who breakup with true love to focus on work and education

There are some people who would go to any lengths to keep their love stories alive. Be it incur parental wrath, quit a job to relocate for their lover or even change their career path to so they can study together and go to the same college. These are often the love stories that make for a legendary romance. But there are also star signs who are more cautious and value their education and work life more than their soulmates. From Virgo to Cancer take a look at zodiac signs who breakup with true love to focus on jobs.

Virgo

Some zodiac signs are brought up to have a very strong work ethic. They then shudder to even think that dating may impede their professional life in any way. Such is their focus that a Virgo feels compelled to quell their budding feelings for someone lest it hamper their job. They would lie to their lover saying that they do not reciprocate their feelings just to breakup and work in peace.

Cancer

Money and financial security is everything to a Cancer so, they remind themselves of their ultimate goal when they feel as if their relationship is taking too much time or energy. They use random excuses to dump their partner leaving them confused when the true reason is their feelings of conflict over work and love led to the end of the relationship.

Pisces

A young Pisces will have several healthy habits of studying hard and using various motivational tactics to keep their educational dream in view. At times, a crush or college romance may be something that happens organically. But they manufacture a reason to end the love situation and would privately shed a tear or two over heartbreak. But ultimately, they would be the own villains in their love life because they prioritised a focus on their education.

Libra

Many Libras have an upbringing where their parents are incredibly strict and career oriented. For a young adult, a Libra inherits their parents’ zeal and grit which takes them far in their career. But over the years the success comes at a cost as there will have been more than a couple sacrifices of real love along the way in the form of partners they loved and lost.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

