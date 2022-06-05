Virgo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who fool around in class but always excel at schoolwork

School classrooms have a wide mix of students and while some are busy paying attention to their teacher’s every word; others have a laxer attitude to schoolwork. Indeed, most backbenchers have a gala time gossiping with friends, passing fun messages to friends or even secretly binging on snacks before lunch break. What is astonishing is that some of these pupils manage to be the class clowns and yet do exceptionally well in their exams. Take a look at these zodiac signs who fool around in class but miraculously seem to excel at schoolwork.

Libra

A Libra in the schoolroom is the best friend you can have for they pack the best lunches and have a stash of the coolest portable games that keep them busy in class. Their sneaky nature ensures that they do not get on the teacher’s radar as a mischief monger, but they do study hard for tests and exams to ensure they are not falling behind academically.

Gemini

Most Gemini are the front benchers who are busy having a crush on the class monitor or their school teacher. They are flirts from the beginning and spend their time in class daydreaming of love. Most of them also have a strong ambition to succeed in life and hence do their best to cram and ace exams.

Aquarius

They often play the class clown in the schoolroom and make the most of their time with their classmates. But when they head home, parental pressure for most Aquarians ensure that they focus on their studies and spend all their free time working hard on schoolwork, which makes them ace their lessons.

Virgo

Virgos are talkative students who spend their hours in the classroom making mischief and pulling pranks on their friends. Even though they don’t focus on schoolwork, their general aptitude and meticulous nature ensures they excel at exams despite playing the fool in class.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

