Virgo to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs whose love language is quality time

Some star signs enjoy being wined and dined with a bouquet of flowers and chocolates from their beau. But there are others who covet no grand displays of affection. These zodiac signs cherish a humble love and only wish that their loved ones will spend some quality time with them. So, if you happen to be dating the following zodiac signs, then take a bit of time out of your busy schedule and shower them with some attention and time for that is all they seek.

Virgo

Quality time for some zodiac signs may mean giving each other your undivided attention. But for a Virgo, this isn’t the case for they would happily watch a movie with you or listen to music together as long as you keep your phones away. As Virgos are foodies at heart, they also enjoy cooking together with their mate so long as they don’t squabble in the kitchen.

Gemini

While most zodiac signs like to explore conversations and intimacy when they are spending quality time together; Gemini likes to build a strong foundation on friendship. They love to shower their love on someone by cutting back from their busy work schedule to steal moments of quiet and bliss with their bae. They are often irked by partners who prioritize work over their marriage.

Pisces

Apart from love and passion, every Pisces seeks to have a set of shared interests with their lover. This ensures that they have the chance to enjoy moments of fun and laugh apart from intimacy together. A Piscean’s love language is quality time because they seek to build on emotional intimacy as well as physical intimacy with their partner.

Aquarius

As an air sign, an Aquarius will enjoy showing their love by undertaking routine tasks together like heading to the park together or walking your pet. For some Aquarians, quality time can mean a coffee date with bae. An erudite Aquarius may also enjoy quality time where neither spouse talks to the other but they both reading books silently together.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

