VIRGO Horoscope Today, December 3, 2022

It is suggested to work in a planned manner today to achieve quick success in times to come. You'll find your father supporting you at every stage of your life which will serve as a backbone for you. During this phase, you'll find your mind to be happy and calm which is a thing to appreciate. So, pat your back and continue to enjoy your day today. Avoid old negativities prevailing in family happiness today.

There's a high chance that your first crush might transform into your current partner today. So, keep your finger crossed and think for the best. Those who are singles might have to face some difficulties, especially during the beginning of a new relationship. However, soon things are going to come to their place, allowing you to enjoy the moments.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Flush down your fear of not doing good today career-wise. Why? Because the outcome of your performance is going to be brilliant. Eventually, everything is going to end up being well. Students who are preparing for the government examinations have to buckle up their preparations for scoring well in their upcoming examinations.

Virgo Wealth Horoscope Today

It's neither going to be a good or bad day for you financially. In fact, things will remain stable where you will see a constant flow of income in your life. However, it is required to keep a check on your savings on a timely basis.

Favorable Colours: Saffron and Green

Favorable Numbers: 5 and 18

