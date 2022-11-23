Virgo Horoscope Today, November 23, 2022

You might meet your old friends and reminisce old memories with them which will open your emotional zone. You and your partner will be spending a joyous time together today. Plan a date or shower your love with small gestures to strengthen your bond. Things will not go as planned in the workplace. Some clutter or confusion might make you stressed. Do try to control your anger. Though your health will be in fine fettle today, do abide by a nourishing lifestyle.

The day is bringing amazing travel opportunities for you. Your familial front will be fine today. Everyone will stay in good mood and you might rejoice in old memories.

Career

It is not a favourable day on the job front. Keep your temper under control as things may become ugly even with small misunderstandings. You should also look for new opportunities where your hard work and talent are appreciated with a good payroll. Cut extra outflow of your money, savings will support you today.

Health

It is a constructive day for your health but there is never any harm in eating healthy and doing some exercise. Take great doses of Vitamin C to boost your immunity. It is advised to ditch junk food today as it can escalate the chances of digestive issues.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

