Virgo, Leo, Libra: THIS is your Chinese zodiac personality match according to your star sign 

While astrological signs and star signs change monthly, Chinese signs are known to change yearly. They too include the same elements - fire, earth and water and have an additional two elements - wood and metal. Like there are 12 different astrological signs, there are also 12 Chinese zodiac signs which include: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, sheep, monkey and more which are known to relate closely to one of the astrological signs that are followed in the west. Read on to know which one you belong to.

Aries - Ox

A natural born leader, you are known to be fiercely independent. When you are determined to achieve something, there is nothing that will stop you or come in your way. You take on your problems head on.

Taurus - Tiger

You are known for your incredible patience and composure. Like this majestic animal, you too are naturally confident and have a seductive nature.

Gemini - Rat

You are a wonderful conversationalist and have the traits of a rat - curious, witty and a clever personality that gets you out of trouble easily.

Cancer - Rabbit

You are most happy and comfortable spending time at home being surrounded by your family and friends. You hate confrontation of any sort and do your best to avoid it. Conflict is not something you can deal with very easily.

Leo - Dragon

Like the dragon, you too always want the spotlight on you. You are warm and always overflowing with energy and wouldn't have it any other way.

Virgo - Goat

You are one of the most gentle souls and extremely loyal to all those around you. Your personality is also anxiety-prone and have an excellent imagination.

Libra - Monkey

What you crave the most is a long-term relationship. But like the monkey, you too struggle with it and are known to always lead people on.

Scorpio - Horse

You are extremely carefree in nature and have an innate love to travel. You are the perfect mix between human and horse, just like your zodiac sign and Chinese sign!

Capricorn - Rooster

You are a perfectionist at heart, practical and conservative, just like the rooster. Straightforward, honest and social are some of your other characteristics that make you part of both these signs.

Aquarius - Dog

Like man's favourite animal, you too are everybody's best friend. Kind, reliable and playful, you could also swing and be a little skeptical when you need to be.

Pisces - Pig

Some of the traits that define you include intelligence, creativity, and the way you adapt to society and people around you. These traits are extremely common in pigs, hence the connection!

