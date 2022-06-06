Virgo to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are conservative and patriarchal father-in-laws

Every marriage brings to you a whole spate of new family members. But none of them impact your life quite like your in-laws do. Having supportive and friendly in-laws can make adjusting to a new home after marriage much easier. Conversely, a patriarchal mindset in your marital home can be hard to fight, which is why having a conservative patriarch as the head of the family can be potentially problematic. Read about zodiac signs who are conservative and patriarchal father-in-laws.

Gemini

Many Geminis are reluctant to change and as families grow, they fight change in every way. The generation gap that comes from residing from your kids and grandkids is something the Gemini does not consider for they demand a family that eats together, prays together and plays together. This leaves no room for privacy and zero tolerance for varying opinions especially from daughter-in-laws of the clan.

Pisces

No marriage is a bed of roses. Yet, most Pisceans will want their family to behave as if they never argue, squabble or have internal strife. This puts a great deal of pressure on daughter-in-laws of the family who are struggling to fit in. A Pisces father-in-law would expect them to give up their me-time and serve the needs of the family.

Virgo

It is a sad fact that many men still believe that the true place for a woman is in the kitchen or as a homemaker. Such is the pressure that some Virgo father-in-laws exert on their son’s bride. If they don’t demand that you stay home, they will expect you to be the ideal housekeeper while seamlessly managing your full-time job.

Libra

A Libra is kind-hearted but inflexible, which means this zodiac sign has never mastered the skill for accommodating new people with new ideas. Some Libra father-in-laws can have unreasonable expectations from their daughter-in-laws such as wanting to ensure they wear traditional garbs all day. Many even expect their son’s bride to be pleasant and smiling all the time, which isn’t practical.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

