Virgo Personality Traits: 5 Secrets and characteristics about people with this zodiac sign

A perfectionist at heart, this Earth sign with extremely high standards has the ability to obsess over everything. The influence of its host planet Mercury is a large reason why Virgos prefer to live their lives in a particular fashion. Mercury rules communication and so does the intellectual side of Virgos. They prefer cutting straight through the clutter and coming straight to the point.

To get an idea of a classic Virgo personality, here are 5 Virgo traits and types explained.

1. They are high maintenance

Virgos are some extremely demanding, high maintenance signs. They are freaks when it comes to tidiness and needs everything under control. Virgos can be picky about how they want things done, which can put strain on their partner. You tend to keep them on a tight leash if you are dealing with such a personality.

2. They are creative geniuses

Virgos are driven by creativity. Mercury influences their love for travel, exploration and communication. They have a natural tendency to throw themselves into their creativity as much as their other passions. Their imaginations run wild, and they express themselves through mediums such as art, dance and writing.

3. They are reliable partners

Virgos are sturdy, reliable and honest. They follow through the commitments. They will rarely walk out on someone they care about, which makes them truly amazing friends and colleagues to have. They love helping out others and being relied on. They offer guidance to others on a practical level. They will be the first one to answer your call and last one to leave you alone in a situation.

4. They are patient

They are calm and collected. Their patience and perfectionism go hand-in-hand. If they are not patient, they would get too frustrated to find a solution and it’s certainly not in their nature to quit. Virgos are willing to work with you over extended periods of time to help you become the best version of yourselves.

5. They are picky

These mutable earth signs have exacting standards about most of the things which when not done up to their mark, leads them to become fussy. They like to play every hand carefully. They are attracted to details, more than they are attracted to the big picture. This can sometimes lead them to coming off as uptight in their approach. Virgos should practice letting go of the little things and simply letting them be.

Virgos make awesome friends. They are practical, critical, and they promote the best in themselves and others, which makes them all automatically fabulous.

Also Read: Capricorn Personality Traits: 5 Secrets and characteristics about people of this zodiac sign