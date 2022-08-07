Virgo to Pisces, These Zodiac signs always have something spicy to say about their friends

A large part of being a great friend is always keeping their confidence, cheering them up and being in their corner. However, there are certain people who cannot keep their lips sealed. While some love to share a laugh and gossip; there are people who can't keep a secret to themselves. But certain Zodiac signs go beyond this to ensure that they have a spicy titbit to spill every time they meet their friends.

Virgo

Information is power and this is one of the virtues that Virgo holds close to their heart. While everyone may talk about the latest trip they had, their work stress or a new love in their life; this earth sign would thrive on offering people information that they find useful. This is almost always gossip about a mutual friend that Virgo heard when they weren’t supposed to be listening and happened to eavesdrop on someone.

Leo

Leo is a fire sign who may appear extremely friendly, but always has a trick or two up their sleeves. When it comes to secrets, Leo has the fair share of indiscretions that they would like to never make public. However, this fire sign thrives on gossip and loves to know the latest in their social circle as well as their workplace. They have been known to using incriminating information about their colleagues to get ahead of them at work or supersede them for a viable promotion.

Pisces

This water sign has a very small circle of trust. And Pisces loves to be the centre of attention when it comes to their close friends. Although they may shut out the rest of the world, they like to stay relevant and be the one who their loved ones flock to in any scenario. This is one of the reasons why they have weekly gossip sessions were they spill the tea about their friends and sometimes manufacture spicy secrets where there are none.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

