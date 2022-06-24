Virgo to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who love their independence and remain happiest being single

While some people enjoy the bond with their loved ones and find joy in companionship, others cherish their singlehood and adore the notion of not being liable to anyone. They love the idea of roaming around, flirting with anyone and can do whatever they want without being answerable to anyone. Basically, they prioritise their independence and peace over love relationships. These people are wired differently and would prefer to ride solo and find content in mingling freely, therefore, despise the idea of binding in a commitment. Here is a list of free-spirited zodiac signs that stand true to their independence and are happily single.

Virgo

Virgos are wonderfully in love with their goals and career and they do not want to be entangled in the thread of chaos and drama of a commitment. Moreover, they are perfectionists and are extremely practical therefore they cannot perceive things from their hearts. These people are quite particular about their time and management and never want to compromise with their work. Their strong and bold personality is against sulking over a broken relationship or the everyday fights of a relationship. Virgos don’t want to invest their precious time in anyone, therefore, prefer living single.

Aquarius

Aquarians love to wander freely and that is the major reason why they find it extremely difficult to give up on their individuality. They simply carry the fear of investing time in the wrong person who restricts them and takes away their personal space, thus finding happiness in themselves. People with this zodiac sign are not very bound to love and emotions and can take plenty of time in building trust. They believe in the thread of why going an extra mile when they can live free and lively without a relationship.

Leo

The lion-head Leos hold a dominant personality and always wanted to gain the centerstage, no matter what. They simply love being in the spotlight and never want to fall it all off or share it with anyone, even with the person they love. They want to live life to the fullest and therefore they never say no to any plans and hang out often, thus, do not want to be tied down in the restrictions of a relationship.

Sagittarius

It’s no secret that Sagittarians are quite airy, love their freedom, enthusiastic and free-spirited personalities. Being filled with motivation, you cannot bind a Sagittarian in love. People with this sign always look out the ways to grow and in whatever profession they choose, they work with utmost dedication to prove themselves the best. These people never restrict themselves to love and instead put their liberty and progress initially in their life to pave their way to a contented future.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

