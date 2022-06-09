Virgo to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who put up walls and are difficult to love

Most of us go through life seeing the beauty in small things and looking for love anywhere we can find it. But some star signs have a more guarded approach to life. They encase their hearts in seemingly impenetrable bubbles to ensure that they cannot be broken again. Even when faced with a potential mate they are considering dating, they put up walls. So, take a look at some Zodiac signs who are difficult to love.

Sagittarius

Oftentimes a Sagittarius has severe body image issues and questions their own self-worth. Perhaps this is the reason why they feel insecure about themselves and do not make themselves more open to love. This fire sign feels unloved and silently sulks while putting up thorns and uttering harsh words to deter people who wish to get close to them.

Gemini

A high sense of self-esteem and a know-it-all attitude are the highlights of a Virgo. While these are great elements in a friend; they aren’t the ideal behavioral traits you want to see in your mate. This is because the Virgo will have a superiority complex and look down on others to an extent, which makes them difficult to love.

Pisces

Perhaps Scorpio is the only other water sign who has trust issues the way a Pisces does. This water sign is incredibly fearful of being hurt in love. They are afraid to put themselves out there and feel vulnerable with another human being that the care about. So, they put up their walls and can be very prickly during the process of dating.

Cancer

When a cancer falls in love for the first time and experiences heart break due to any reason; most of them take years to get over the pain and hurt of first love. Perhaps this is why they are more guarded in their future relationships and do not make it easy to for others to love them. Loving this irritable crab is well worth the effort though.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

