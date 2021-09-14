Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces: Know the favourite dance style of these 3 zodiac signs

Dance is something that not only makes us fit and active but also helps us feel good about ourselves. It uplifts our spirits and brightens up our mood. Dance is a great form of exercise that is fun and engaging. Anyone can dance, irrespective of their knowledge of techniques and rhythm, as long as they have fun!



When it comes to zodiac signs, different signs have different dance styles that appeal to them, be it due to their style, movements or vibe. So here is a list of dance styles that are loved the most by zodiac signs Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Virgo

Virgos have an eye for detail. They like precision and crispness. They want things to be done in a certain manner and are very focused on the finer details. The dance style that is their favourite has to be Tango. Tango has movements that involve a lot of power and passion and thus, is most liked by Virgos.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians like to go with the flow. When it comes to dancing, they are not too concerned with techniques and believe in enjoying every moment. The dance style that they like the most is Hip Hop. This style doesn’t involve rigid movements and allows people to easily express themselves.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are unique, unconventional and artistic. They like things that are offbeat and original. The dance style that they like the most has to be Jazz. Jazz is a dance form that involves sharp movements with a hint of sensuality and grace. It involves following the rhythm and grooving to the beat.

