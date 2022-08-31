Many say that being a mother is a thankless job, yet there are a lot of people who enjoy this process immensely and cannot wait to have their own little one to dote on. Nevertheless, the constant chores and parenting tasks ensure that moms have to function at superhuman capacity to ace their careers while juggling everything else with a little help from dads. So, from Virgo to Sagittarius, these Zodiac signs feel mom guilt despite doing all they can for their little ones.

Virgo

As a career-oriented mother Virgo does everything they can to ensure they are doing right by their child as well as their work place. They know it takes a village to raise a child, so Virgo depends equally on their partner and their family members, which is exactly the right thing to do. But many of these moms choose to stop breastfeeding and choose formula early on, which causes them to have unnecessary mom guilt.

Sagittarius

This zodiac sign is particularly careful to maintain the perfect work life balance. Becoming a mother does not change this, for they ensure to devote equal time to work on their health, maintain hobbies, be a great mom and manage their career. However, the pressure of doing all these things simultaneously gets to them at times and they wonder whether they are enjoying the process adequately, causing them to feel mom guilt.

Cancer

Humble, ambitious and maternal are some terms that best describe a Cancer. So, it comes as no surprise that this sign has baby fever early on and is delighted at the birth of their little one. Devoting enough time to watch the little one grow is never a problem, but as this water sign refuses to take a backseat on work or household chores. They work themselves to the bone causing them to feel mom guilt because they feel they aren’t playing with their kids or enjoying quiet time with the toddlers enough.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

