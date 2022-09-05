The end of a romance can be a turbulent ride. There are some Zodiac signs who cannot let go as easily when they have been broken up with. Hence, they tend to cling to the past and develop anxious attachment with their ex, which causes them to stalk their ex-lovers on social media and even in real life long after their break. So, from Virgo to Sagittarius, these Zodiac signs have a tendency to stalk you after your breakup.

Cancer

A Cancer is probably one of the most harmless of the obsessive ex-es you will come across. While their manner of stalking is subtle enough as it is mainly over social media, they are not able to disengage emotionally too easily. You can count on them to monitor the times when you’re online or active on social media, check out your posts or the posts that you like and your general updates. It is best to block your ex if you wish to unsubscribe from their stalkerish tendencies as you both move on.

Sagittarius

The heartbroken Sagittarius tends to sulk around their exes’ neighbourhood hoping to spot them. You can consider them like a low-key PI who wants to follow the object of their affection in order to be around them and feel their energy. They are too proud to try and reconnect with their ex or try to rekindle feelings. But it would be more prudent for them to give themselves time to heal from the break up and move on.

Virgo

A Virgo doesn’t suffer anxious attachment the way a sensitive water sign would. But these perfectionists have their pride. They do not give their trust easily and hence, would monitor their ex to figure out whether they have immediately jumped into another relationship. If they have, Virgo would suspect that their partner cheated on them, which would hurt their ego. Yet, they cannot hold back from investigating what is sure to be a can of worms.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

