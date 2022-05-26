Virgo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who tend to have secret love affairs after marriage

It is said that cheating can never be predicted at the start of a marriage. For it is often the way people grow and mature together over the course of their relationship that decides the outcome of the marriage. While some people develop insecurities and seek validation from external entities by cheating, others do it because they feel distant from their spouses. So, today, we take a look at 4 zodiac signs who tend to have secret love affairs after marriage.

Virgo

A Virgo has a high level of self-esteem, so they are the first to walk out the door should they catch their partner cheating. But the hypocritical part is that these individuals will often be the ones who step out on the marriage themselves. They would however keep this secret for the sad part is that they are meticulous planners who don’t usually get caught.

Scorpio

There are lovers who feel as if they’ve known each other their whole lives and on other hand there are people who may never truly know their partner because they married a Scorpio. Notoriously secretive, this zodiac sign is capable of lying through their teeth and being very convincing at it, which is why they get away with infidelity most of the time.

Aquarius

Although an Aquarius is usually loyal, they must always feel as though they are at the top of their game professional. Should they feel as if they are losing their edge, it brings up feelings of insecurity that makes them seek validation from lovers and causes them to cheat. They will be ashamed of themselves, which is why they may attempt to cover up the affair.

Leo

A Leo may pride himself or herself in effortlessly escaping the pressures of cheating even if faced by the most tempting of potential partners. But this is only true when they feel fulfilled in their marriage. But no spouse can bear the burden of being 100 per cent devoted every day or lavishing attention the way a Leo hopes all the time. Hence, when they have a bad month or year in the marriage, some Leos consider infidelity.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

