Virgo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who twist facts just to gain sympathy

It is universally believed that certain folks who crave others’ pity and sympathy do so due to deep-seated insecurities. They may be the ones who are truly anxious as they fear no one really cares about them. These star signs tend to covet attention because they have low self-esteem on a deeper level. Be it from their peers or their loved ones, they wouldn’t shy away from lying to gain public favor. So, today, we take a look at some of the darker tendencies of some star signs. Right from Virgo to Scorpio, here are some zodiac signs who twist facts just to gain sympathy from their listeners.

Virgo

Virgos consider themselves exceptionally well-functioning beings and hate feeling inefficient. Should, they ever be unable to finish their tasks, they would lie outright to gain sympathy. Anything from white lies about being unwell to blaming their oversight on someone else, they protect their image at all costs.

Capricorn

Capricorns are gentle creatures most of the time, however they can’t stand being wrong in an argument or confrontation. If they fear losing, then they would twist facts to benefit them just so they do not lose face in front of their loved ones. However, this is a bad habit that can spiral out of control.

Gemini

Geminis are fickle creatures who like to be the center of everyone’s attention. While they only do this with their parents or spouses- they have been known to fib about being unwell or indisposed just to get that extra dose of pampering. They like being sympathised with so that people reach out to help them and spoil them.

Scorpio

You never quite know where you stand with a Scorpio because these beings are highly distrustful of anyone. However, they have full faith that their friends will easily believe their white lies whenever they utter them. Scorpios have a gala time lying about past relationships, tardy co-workers and similar situations just to garner public support.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

