Virgo, Scorpio, Leo; 6 Zodiac signs who love creating trouble and chaos

Some people just love to create chaos and act explosive. Here are all the 5 zodiac signs who do so

There are always some people who love to get in trouble because they like the thrill of it. Some people do not intentionally listen to good advice and like to create chaos just for the heck of it. They do not care about the consequences and hence just do things as they please. Here are all the zodiac signs who love creating trouble.

SCORPIO

Scorpios are master manipulators and they love chaos and want you to know it. Chaos is their middle name which is why they love calling the shots and stirring up trouble for their entertainment. They like to see how people react to their tricks and just do it for the heck of entertainment.

LEO

Leos know what they want and will do what they please without caring about the consequences. But, they do not understand what they cannot get everything they please which is why when it happens, insecurity takes over and chaos is inevitable.

GEMINI

Geminis love trouble and pulling other people’s strings ‘just to see what happens’. Trouble and chaos make them feel alive and it is their way of not dealing with reality.

VIRGO

Virgo hates getting in trouble but that does not stop that from creating a bit for themselves and others. They do not like to be proved wrong which is when someone disagrees with them, they will lay down a spiral of lies just to get them on their side.

TAURUS

Taurus’ love to take life as it comes. They like the thrill when life throws a problem at them. They like being in unforeseen circumstances which is why deep in their hearts they love chaos and trouble.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius is another such sign who loves trouble and always turns towards it when they are bored. They do not open themselves up too much which is why they let everyone else wonder what they actually want and this is one of the main reason why they land themselves in trouble.

