Virgo, Scorpio, Libra: THIS is what every zodiac sign lies about

Every zodiac signs hide certain things about themselves, here are all the things each zodiac sign lies about.

Each one of us has a tendency to hide what we actually feel. It could be as simple as saying you do not need help when you actually do. These kinds of lies depend a lot on how your personality is and what are you trying to keep away from the world. So, depending on every zodiac personality, we have a list of lies that they often say.

Aries lies about being calm

Aries is a fire sign and being calm in their language means sitting on hot lava. They always have something up their sleeve and being calm is definitely not their strong suit.

Taurus lies about being jealous

You can also call the bull, a dark horse when it comes to certain matters. They are stubborn and like to keep what is theirs intact. Now, this can be in relation to a person or a thing that they love. They often get jealous but maintain a calm demeanour.

Gemini lies about not judging

This definitely made us gag. Gemini is known to be the social butterflies that they are and often this is based on a ‘Blair’ like behaviour. If you know, you know.

Cancer lies about being fine

Cancer is a very emotional being. They tend to get hurt very easily and often show it off as being strong and calm. They throw in ‘I’m fine’ like there’s no tomorrow.

Leo lies about being over it

Leo loves to be the centre of attention. But, when somebody comes along and takes the attention away, they behave like it does not affect them. But, in real life, it’s just their act of being over it.

Virgo lies about not being stressed

One of the biggest stressors of the zodiac, Virgo is a perfectionist and often plans out everything in their life. When things do not go their way, they get stressed beyond imagination. But, being the kind of calm souls that they pretend to be, we all know that is a huge lie.

Libra lies about lying

Yes, you read it right. Libras often make promises that they cannot keep. So, when somebody catches old of them lying and making promises, they’ll lie a little more.

Scorpio lies about not being obsessed

Scorpios are mysterious and get attached too soon and too quickly. Which is why obsession is a real thing in their life. But, to keep things sane, they often hide this fact.

Sagittarius lies about not caring

The wanderer of signs, they have the personality trait of keeping things and feelings at an arm’s length. But, in reality, they do get attached to people and often lies that it does not affect them. In reality, they do care.

Capricorn lies about not needing help

Capricorns are strong, individual beings and often like to do things on their own. But, this is not always possible and they are too proud to ask for help. Everyone needs help at some point in their lives and lying about being strong does not ‘help’ in the long run.

Aquarius lies about not being insecure

Aquarians have a special taste in people and things. When they find it or them, they often like to keep it to themselves. They tend to get insecure about certain things but try their absolute best to hide it.

Pisces lies about the fact that they can do it alone

Just like Capricorns, Pisceans are also too strong to ask for help. They like to do certain things alone and often have so many things on their plate that things become impossible. Sharing the load is what makes things easier instead of doing it all alone.

Do you lie about all this? Let us know in the comments section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×