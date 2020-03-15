Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces: THIS is why each zodiac sign will BLOCK you out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Each zodiac sign has its own ticking points and here are all the reasons why they’ll block you out. Find out

Everyone has a particular pet peeve. Now, this can be in regards to things around them or worse - people. Everyone has a particular ticking point after which they will not hesitate to block you out. While this is the case with everyone, according to astrology, these could be the reasons behind each zodiac sign blocking you out.

ARIES

Every Aries knows that they have suffered a lot in their life. They like people who contribute to their mental being. So, if they find that your actions and words are hurting them in any way, they will not hesitate to block you out. All that an Aries wants is mental peace and can you blame them for that?

TAURUS

Taureans have a very low tolerance when it comes to people. They do not like indecisive being and if they find out that you are toxic for them, they will block you out. They already have a lot on their plate and have zero tolerance for your bullshit.

GEMINI

Just like their twin signs, they are always caught up between whether to block you out or blow up at you. They have very intolerant to bullsh*t, which is why if you are in, you’re all in but if they don’t like you, you should stay at a 10-metre distance from them at all times.

CANCER

Cancerians are very emotional. They tend to take other people’s drama as their own which is why when your drama starts to get toxic for their life, they will not hesitate to block you out. This is their way of saving themselves from the bad things you bring to their life.

LEO

Leo is the one who likes to be good at everything and there’s no denying that fact! They are always on their toes when it comes to beating someone at their game. However, when the same happens to them, they are quick to block them out, let alone acknowledge their existence.

VIRGO

Virgo is a perfectionist and they are nothing without their little mind. They always have strong opinions about things around them which is what makes them the person that they are. Now, if someone comes along and disagrees with them and their opinions, the first thing they’ll do is block them out.

LIBRA

Libras are known for their authentic self and if they do not like someone or something, they’ll be truthful in letting them know about the fact. They are not the type to lead you on. But, if you are someone who still isn’t understanding the fact, they will not hesitate to block you out.

SCORPIO

Scorpios are mysteriously emotional. You never know what will tick them off. While they are great lovers, they do not like people breaking their heart because, let’s be real, breaking hearts is what Scorpios are good at. If someone comes along and does that to them, they are quick to block them out.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are all about that spark. They always crave for something fresh in a person. Now, if they find themselves getting bored and aloof, they will try talking to you. But, if things still start going downhill, they might just block you out.

AQUARIUS

Just like Capricorns, Aquarians need newness in their lives. They get tired of seeing and hearing the same things again and again. Now, this can be true in terms of social media posts to even people. So make sure you keep the spark and newness alive all the time.

PISCES

Pisces finds it hard to let go of all the things that have hurt them. They hold on to grudges for long which makes it difficult for them to move on to better things in life. So, in order to do that, they block people out completely.

Credits :thoughtcatalogue

