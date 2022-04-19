Virgo to Taurus: 5 Zodiac signs who are likely to hide their emotions

If you are an introvert or someone with a shy nature, you must have known the struggle of opening up to someone. Well, there are plenty of people who are not very expressive of their emotions and always fight to convey their feelings, even to their close ones. Astrology says a lot about the traits and that too, by precisely reading the personalities. As per astrology, here are 5 zodiac signs that are introvert, less expressive and are most likely to hide their emotions.

Virgo

Virgos tops the list of less expressive zodiac signs. The people who come under this zodiac sign will never speak about what is going on inside their hearts, no matter what! They will always accept the situation and bury their feelings deep so that no one can ever make them utter. If they are ever trapped in a situation where they have to reveal their feelings, they usually prefer to escape.

Libra

Librans never want to share their feelings with others as they don’t want to overwhelm others with their problems, issues and feelings. People usually see Librans as emotionless but in actuality, people with this zodiac sign feel and care a lot but they conceal all their emotions in their hearts.

Capricorn

Capricorns believe that sharing their emotions with others can hamper their work (professional boundaries) and therefore they keep their feelings to themselves. People with this zodiac sign feel that sharing feelings with others gives the impression of immaturity and that is the reason why never spill their emotional feelings and even if they need to share, they only say it after completely analysing their feelings.

Scorpio

People with this zodiac sign feel everything deeply but never say it out loud! They don’t want to lose control and don’t want to look alike a complete idiot while telling their part of their feelings and that is why they wait a little longer before opening their heart out. Scorpions don’t want any uncontrollable feelings or impulses to fight with someone and that is why they respect their privacy and want to keep their intense feelings to themselves only.

Taurus

Taureans absolutely love the people in their lives and care for them from the bottom of their hearts but when it comes to expressing feelings, they are extremely bad. They can never express what these people mean to them. But sometimes they express their feelings if something truly upsets them. Apart from that, they will try to control their emotions.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

