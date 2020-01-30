Virgo, Taurus, Aquarius: THIS is how every zodiac sign relaxes and self soothes when they are in a bad mood

Each one of us has a different way to deal with stress. So, here we have all the ways each zodiac sign relaxes and self soothes when they are in a bad mood.

Isn’t it amazing how each one of us just keep going even after everything that life throws at us? Well, we know it isn’t easy to always get through stressful situations but over the years, all of us have definitely learned how to calm down after conquering something we thought might just end up bringing us down. De-stressing is an important thing and most of us have our own way to do it. So, here we have all the different ways every zodiac sign tries to relax and self-sooth when they are down or in a bad mood.

ARIES

Aries is the one sign who believes that the more they distract themselves from the problem, the more they’ll forget about it. So, their first instinct, when they are in a bad mood, is to reach for the remote. Binge-watching shows and movies is their way to keep stressful situations away.

TAURUS

Taurus tries to de-stress from the same thing that is the reason for a lot of people’s stress - Social Media. Taurus’ way to relax is to surf their feeds to see how shitty other’s life is which eventually ends up making them feel better.

GEMINI

The twin sign, Gemini has two different ways of dealing with stress, I mean, that can’t be surprising right? When they are in a bad mood, Geminis love to disassemble mechanical things and then their other twin wakes up to fix what they have just broken.

CANCER

Cancerians are very emotional so, when they are in a bad mood, they tend to channel all their power into meditating. It helps them gather their thoughts and fully relax.

LEO

Leo is a sucker for comfort. An old movie or an old friend is who they turn to when they are stressed. They get great comfort and satisfaction when they turn to their friend for advice or relaxation.

VIRGO

Virgos are perfectionists which is why the things that they planned for goes wrong, they like to stay away from human contact as much as possible. Which is why they will turn to animals for comfort. They get peace of mind when they help animals.

LIBRA

Libra gets great satisfaction when they shop which is why they will spend their big bucks when stress takes over. They feel in control when they shop which is why you will always find a Libra at the mall after a stressful day.

SCORPIO

Scorpio’s way to self-soothe is very different from the rest of the sigs. When they are stressed or in a bad mood, they do not know how to handle it which is why they find peace in control. They like to control other people’s life and manipulate them just to make themselves feel better.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius finds comfort in themselves. Which is why when they are sad or in a bad mood, their way to relax s not in a hug, friend, love or kisses. They like to eat b themselves which helps them in gathering their thoughts.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns take no time in going from the sweet soul to a good old maniac who can ruin everyone’s life who comes their way. They have their weird ways to get over a stressful situation and turning into a fireball who can explode anytime is right up their alley.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius tries very hard to ‘keep it together’. Which is why when they are stressed they try to turn towards calmer exercises like yoga. They ditch noise and chaos to find peace and relax.

PISCES

When a Pisces is in a bad mood they turn to social service that helps them calm down. Cooking for people or helping out in soup kitchens is their way to de-stress.

