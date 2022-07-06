While most individuals crave a gentle romance without any fights or disagreements; one would miss out on the passion and intensity that come from feeling such emotions deeply. Yet, mellow earth signs often have too sunny a disposition as they see the glass as half full. Their partner can’t complain of rude behavior for these star signs are often too optimistic and have a soft attitude that might be a bit much for some zodiac signs. So, right from Virgo to Taurus, know which fragrances bring out the dark side in zodiac earth signs.

Virgo

Virgos love being in control of their behavior and emotions at all times. While this comes as a blessing in the workplace, it is less than ideal in a relationship. Never do they fall for someone with reckless abandon for their love is almost always a calculated choice. They fail to passionately argue with their lovers as well. So, if you want to bring out a torrent of emotions in this sign, try an aqua fragrance with a hint of sea salt. The complex scent will bring out a devilish Virgo you shall adore.

Taurus

Taurus is often aptly depicted as a stubborn bull sitting in a field of lush green grass. They may be uncomfortable in the sun, but too lazy to move and find themselves a shadier corner. This lazy bull may often take their lover for granted and be a bit too mellow for words. If you seek excitement in your relationship with Taurus, bring out their deeper nature with a fruity scent. Steer clear of florals but choose a nice strawberry or cherry fragrance for your bae.

Capricorn

Ever the epitome of diplomacy, a Capricorn never fails to be politically correct. They are polite and courteous at all times but some say they lack the heart of a zealous lover. They are also quite tame in the bedroom as they only have cool indifference to show when they have had a long day. So, their partners may wish to bring out their dark side with an earthy scent like jasmine that brings a refreshing change to their life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

