Virgo to Taurus: Learn which colours suit your home décor the best if you are a zodiac earth sign

It is rightly said that home is where the heart is and one of the most comforting parts of coming home after a long work day is knowing that it’s a safe haven devoid of stress. But little did you know that you can tailor make your décor to suit elements of your zodiac personality that can elevate the space even more, making it beguiling as well as appealing to your sensibilities. Here’s how to do this if you’re an earth sign.

Virgo

This zodiac sign is blessed with a largely feminine energy and they bring order from chaos in the lives of everyone and everything they touch. As meticulous planners, they do tend to overthink and stress themselves out. This is particularly why a delicate and peaceful tone like pink or fuchsia can improve the aesthetics of their room. Think of adding pink photo frames, throw pillows or even a winged armchair with in this hue.

Capricorn

Ambitious and determined a Capricorn often values material things above emotions. However, there is hardly anyone has level headed as them when making steady decisions about their life. A colour like violet perfectly complements their complex personality for the earth sign is as strong and vibrant as this colour on the rainbow. Choose a violet textured wallpaper or a brightly coloured rug in this tone to amp up your home décor.

Taurus

The zodiac sign Taurus is known for being graceful and hardworking. However, they are also quite head strong at times and refuse to change their ways to fit a situation for they often get agitated when they are required to improvise on their plan. This is particularly why a soothing tone like sage green can do wonders for their mood. Add a tapestry in this shade to the wall, or perhaps choose to paint your closet in tones of this comforting sage green.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Gemini to Capricorn: THESE zodiac signs threaten to breakup to create drama in your relationship