Virgo to Taurus: Men of these zodiac signs plan the best dates for their lady love

Most of us dream of having that memorable love story with our soulmate that ends in a happy ever after. However, because happy endings are not guaranteed, not everyone has that one true love in their life. Nevertheless, they can have several fantastic dates if they happen to be dating the following zodiac signs. Right from Virgo to Taurus, the men of these zodiac signs plan the best dates for their lady love.

Taurus

Whether or not Taurus has the funds to plan the perfect date will be immaterial, for this zodiac earth sign will be charm itself. Right from holding the car door open for their lady love, to never mansplaining anything to her; they do their best to be charming and gracious. Whenever they are out to meet their potential mate, they will be on their best behavior. What they may just lack in ambition or intellect, they make up for in terms of personality and a heart of gold.

Virgo

When and comes to their work life, Virgo is a perfectionist, but in their secret love life, Virgos are traditionalists. They will plan old school dates for their date and pick you up from your doorstep to take you around town and show you a good time. You can rely on them to pay for dinner, as they hope to give you a wonderful experience while being charismatic and attentive the whole time.

Capricorn

Because of the fact that they are quite manipulative as individuals, a Capricorn can ferret out secrets and information from anyone. However, when it comes to their love life, they use their powers for good. Right from talking to her friends to discover what piques her fancy, to planning dates meticulously around her hobbies and interests; Capricorn will do all they can to woo their lady love.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who end long-term relationships to marry someone else