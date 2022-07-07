From Virgo to Taurus, THIS is the pet you should adopt if you are a zodiac earth sign

Many people believe that adopting a pet boosts a person’s self-esteem as animals provide unconditional love. It is also a great way to bond with creatures and spark a mutually beneficial relationship of nurturing and caring. And while you may be just as kind to any pet you bring home, certain pets are best suited to some zodiac signs. From Virgo to Taurus, read on to discover which pet you should adopt if you are a zodiac earth sign.

Virgo

The intellectual Virgo is often called a know-it-all who serves their own self-interest. These traits are quite similar to those of cats who deem themselves superior and masters of the house. It is believed that while kittens enjoy playtime with their humans, grown cats prefer solitude. Hence, Virgo is perfectly posed to coexist with such a cat as a pet where they mutually share a space while comfortably ignoring each other.

Taurus

To a lot of people’s surprise rabbits are a lot harder to have as first-time pets than most other animals. Therefore, the tender and loving care of a Taurus is the only thing that can help a baby bunny sustain when they are weaned away from their mothers at a young age. The rabbits in turn would give the stoic bull lots of love and attention which is something that Taurus needs in life.

Capricorn

Capricorns are complex beings, for even though they come across as exceptionally friendly and genial, they do have a darkness to them. Many of them are tormented by unhealed childhood trauma and this goes on to impede all their healthy relationships in adulthood. A small flock of lovebirds would best suit a zodiac sign like Capricorn as they help lighten the mood and help this star sign refocus so they can see the beauty in little things.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

