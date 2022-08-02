Virgo to Taurus: These zodiac signs overwork their daughters-in-law and perpetuate patriarchy

A lot of people are coming to believe that married life is not a bed of roses. This is mainly because toxic misogyny and prejudice exist in the minds of the older generation and their thoughts and actions continue to shape the minds of youngsters who succeed them. From Virgo to Taurus, take a look at zodiac signs who overwork their daughters-in-law and perpetuate patriarchy in their household.

Virgo

This zodiac sign is a bit of a neat freak, so while they covet cleanliness in all forms, they would soon come to expect someone else to do the dirty work around their home. This happens almost as soon as Virgo has a daughter-in-law. Rather than expecting all the family members to shoulder the household chores equally, this zodiac earth sign has a conservative approach and would tend to burden only the daughter-in-law.

Taurus

A Taurus is deeply passionate about their home as it is their safe haven. The only weed in their garden of Eden is the toxic patriarchy that rears its head when they have young women in the house. As a child most Taurus are exceptionally close to their mums. Hence, they come to expect the same level of housework, chores, dedication and servicing from every woman in their family. This is a bit unfair as the gender bias is deep-rooted in their system.

Scorpio

As a water sign, Scorpio has a high emotional quotient. They are quite empathetic when it comes to seeing the problems and issues faced by others, which makes them fantastic friends. As parents and in-laws themselves, they are slightly more flawed as they are cogs in a faulty system that has been patriarchal to them and they do not hesitate to perpetuate it. Most of these water signs have no qualms about working their daughters-in-law to the bone while watching their sons kick-back and watch television or pursue other leisure activities.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

