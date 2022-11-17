Virgo to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who find it difficult to connect with someone because of their rough past

Learning is a lifelong process and there's nothing better than learning a lesson from your own mistakes. Experiences from the bygone period are the true lessons that stay with you lifelong. Trial and error is the perfect approach to educating yourself and when it comes to matters of the heart, once a person suffers from those heart-wrenching wounds, they will stay with them forever and certain people can never get over them. No matter how much they try to forget their sentimental injuries, these beings cannot overcome their emotional traumas as their coarse former experiences flashes right in front of their eyes whenever they try to get sensitive or emotional. Astrology says some zodiac signs never get attached to people to shield themselves from the hurt. Read on to know more about such zodiac signs.

Virgos are pragmatic people and once they suffer from any kind of experience and emotional trauma, they get all active and aware, therefore won’t be able to entangle in the threads of attachment. They stop caring about their emotional side and start thinking that if they will give others a chance, they will get hurt again. Not getting emotionally invested is the kind of defence mechanism they use to avoid pain and disappointment.

Taurus

This stubborn bull never believes in words and only learns from its mistakes. Once they get connected with someone and get hurt, they become all tough and sturdy and always lose themselves reminiscing the past and therefore can’t move on emotionally. These beings think a lot of times before investing their time in someone as they don’t want history to repeat.

Pisces

Pisces is a sign that is known for its dreamy, unrealistic approach towards love. This obviously makes them end up with coarse love life. Their rollercoaster ride of heartbreaks takes an elongated time to recover and even though they get on track, the bursts of their past sufferings never let them believe in affection.

Aquarius