Virgo to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Uneasy Unless They Mend Old Wounds in Love

Whenever we see that we have erred in life, it's common practice to send an email or text message to the individual we hurt and make amends for our actions. Well, people born under some zodiac signs often grasp the gravity of the situation years after they made a mistake. In romantic relationships, they remain unconvinced that they’re at fault for certain situations.

But years later, when the realization hits, they recognize their mistake. As a result, they tend to call up their ex and rehash the past and ensure everyone is on the same page. This is how they assuage their guilt and ultimately apologize to the ex-lover. Take a look at who these zodiac signs are:

Cancer

Many people believe that because water signs have a strong empathic streak, they can instantly know when they have messed up. However, this is not always the case. When any argument between a couple ensues, Crabs (the symbol of Cancer) are likely to feel hurt over the harsh words their bae may have uttered.

So, they are likely to retreat into their shell to soothe themselves, even as their mate may opt to terminate the relationship. But Cancer eventually steps up and accepts their part in the way the relationship ended. So, they may send their ex a peace offering such as white lilies or a box of donuts. Cancer would relax only once they follow up with their ex and convey their side of things.

Leo

As proud individuals, Leos prefer to avoid conflicts with their mates. So, sometimes they choose to stay silent and end the relationship rather than own up to their follies. However, they slowly mature over time. And if they realize they've wounded their past flame, they feel uneasy unless they reach out to their ex to apologize in a genuine, emotional way.

While it is often too late to repair the damage caused to their romance, Leo is nevertheless humble and wishes to make amends. This reiterates the fact that Lions (the symbol of Leo) are devoted and caring people who will go out of their way not to hurt someone in the same manner twice! This sometimes improves their chances of getting back together with their ex-lover in the future.

Virgo

As driven souls who spend little time mulling over arguments after they have transpired, Virgo sometimes finds it hard to see things from their partner’s perspective at times. They may see an unfortunate love situation as their partner’s mistake rather than chalking it up to poor timing or bad luck that ended their relationship.

Yet, going through various ups and downs in life often changes a Virgo by giving them more context on things. When they get this clarity, Virgo won't rest easy until they make amends with their ex. They will also elaborate on why they went wrong and how much they regret their conduct.

Aries

Whenever there is a passionate disagreement between two lovers, this feisty fire sign may find it difficult to keep calm. Since they are ruled by Mars, Aries may be tempted to take a defensive stance rather than apologize for their errors right away. This sometimes causes distance in the relationship and may even end the union.

However, once it strikes them that the mistake was their own, Aries accepts the consequences of their actions. This is when they're likely to ring up their ex even if it is years after the spat to apologize in a short, sweet, and to-the-point manner.

All the aforementioned zodiac signs value maintaining peace far too much to allow old wounds to linger forever. So, they almost certainly resolve to do better in the future by making things right with their ex as soon as they recognize their folly!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

