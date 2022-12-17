Virgo To Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Betray Their Spouses In Arranged Marriages

At times, husbands in an arranged match become more reclusive, and in others, both partners thrive in their social circles. But on the flip side, some zodiac signs are likely to betray their spouses soon after an arranged marriage. Take a look at who they are -

Each of us would probably admit that our identity is built on a foundation of our experiences, beliefs, and interpersonal connections. Marriages play a big part in honing and shaping our character. And while some people have forced arranged weddings, others have a consensual love marriage. Then there are those who detest their love marriage, as they become older, purely because people change and outgrow certain relationships.

1. Leo

These people are unable to cheat on their partners, but the controlling in-laws of an arranged marriage may push them to look for freedom in someone else's arms. These people need to socialize continuously, therefore they may be drawn to someone in their office or social network for a long talk.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio-born people avoid problems and difficult conversations in arranged marriages. This creates misunderstandings, and they are left frustrated. So, they might reignite a past flame or meet someone on their social media profile so they can have fun with them to deal with the boredom in their marriage.

3. Gemini

When Gemini fails to put in the effort to get to know their new wife or husband, this may prompt some of them to feel incomplete in their marriage and disconnected from their partner. Such individuals tend to seek online dating services to temporarily have some fun. But in the end, they are remorseful for cheating on their partner.

4. Virgo

Virgo spouses tend to be fairly extroverted and consistently think of a ‘what if’ situation, where they had scored a better partner in the arranged match meetings. That means that even if they were content with their arranged match early on, they will eventually take them for granted and use emotional affairs with people they know to further drift away from their spouse.

The aforementioned signs become ridiculously jaded and aloof when they fail to connect with their spouse. This usually makes them look for love elsewhere.