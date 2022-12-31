Virgo To Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Prefer Their Own Company Over Someone Else’s

Some people choose to stay alone and do not crave any companionship. They don’t like connecting with people or going out to social events and know exactly how to be on their own. Being reserved and synonymous with anti-social, these folks need their space to boost, renew, revitalize and stay happy away from any kind of crowd. They have to think numerous times before heading out and adore seclusion and privacy over involving in gatherings. Astrology says, there are quite a few zodiac signs that fancy isolation that being social butterflies.

1. Virgo

Though they reflect their demeanor as strong, extrovert, and talkative, once the exterior shell of a Virgo pops, they come out to be big-time introverts. They have a habit of indulging in small talk so people cannot explore their sentimental side. Virgo-born people can only enjoy themselves with their close-knit cluster of friends.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio is yet another passionate and sensitive sign on the zodiacal wheel. They always look out for emotional security from others, so end up being alone. People with this sign take a lot of time mingling into social groups. Therefore, they would ditch get-togethers and prioritize spending time with themselves.

3. Capricorn

Being hard-core lovers of new adventures and thrill, Capricorns despise the idea of getting involved in herds of people. They exhibit their persona as tough, resilient, and sturdy, so they don't like being expressive about their emotional strings. They would simply say no to parties to be with themselves.

4. Cancer

This cardinal water sign is known for its sentimental, compassionate, and sensitive persona. No matter how much they try, they just can’t open up with random people and are always seeking security, which they can’t find in the herds. Besides, their trust issues restrict them to invest time in people, so they enjoy being alone.

Some people are comfortable with themselves and fear being vulnerable amongst a large group of people. They do not trust people easily, so they love to spend time within their boundaries rather than socializing.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.