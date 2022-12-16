Virgo To Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Shed Mock Tears To Manipulate Their Friends

Friendships are sometimes volatile and unpredictable, but for the most part, close mates can resolve them amicably. While some pals choose constructive strategies to resolve conflicts quickly, some turn to unhealthy tactics to make their buddies feel bad for hurting them. These people would commonly break down in crocodile tears to place blame on their friends when an issue stalls or comes to an impasse. See the manipulative zodiac signs that will sneakily gain the upper hand and dissolve the spat with their friend in minutes.

On rare occasions when a spat tends to linger on, these Cancerians try to put an end to it by using cool reasoning and transparent communication. If all else fails, they simply attempt mock crying to make their childhood friend or classmate feel bad. Whether or not you can understand what they're feeling, it's still crucial to validate a crab’s feelings and make them feel heard.

2. Virgo

Virgo would rather schedule some time for a logical argument or debate with their friend about an issue rather than spending too much time giving them the cold shoulder. However, when things don’t go their way, they shed crocodile tears. They make it look like that the argument has emotionally devastated the Virgo.

3. Pisces

This zodiac sign frequently breaks down in tears when they appear to be losing anything, such as a string of card games. Whether it's with their friend group or their colleagues, they weep indignantly. This is only done so that they may quickly win over sympathies and get their way rather than being a graceful loser.

4. Gemini

Geminis are superb opportunists who have no issue swaying their friends to the tunes of their own agenda. They know that fabricating tears will put an end to any tense situation and let them get their way if they are in the wrong.

These star signs rarely seek genuine solace;they usually seek sympathy and get it via mock tears. They probably don't want to accept your judgment and attempt to sway you to their cause.