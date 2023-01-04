Virgo To Capricorn: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Extremely Bad At Dealing With Loneliness

Being lonely and feeling lonely are two different things. Loneliness is a feeling in which people usually sense a deep hollow inside them even if they are around others. Right from not being willing to explain themselves to not having a significant bond with others- there could be plenty of factors contributing to such feelings. While some people can effortlessly deal with the feeling of emptiness, some are emotionally weak and can't stand strong to their lonesomeness. The latter beings always end up taking foolish decisions just to fulfill their solitude and then regret it later.

1. Virgo

Known for their perfectionism, Virgos are always on the lookout to find faults in the work performed by others. Sometimes, they even complain about things way too much that they often push people away from their life. They cannot handle isolation and often end up taking reckless decisions to fill the void in their life.

2. Cancer

Recognized as needy and emotionally dependent, Cancerians often end up being alone as they dive deep into emotional water too soon. They seek security from others and exhibit goofy vibes sometimes, so they get hurt often. Due to their intense emotional and sensitive side, they can't handle aloneness and turn out to land themselves into a deep weave of teething troubles.

3. Pisces

Eminent for their self-sacrificing persona, Pisces-born people are sensitive and have the potential to deal with the hurt by landing into their imaginative world. They make up fake scenarios in their head and always assume the make-believe aspect of the problem. Once they come back to the harsh reality, they isolate themselves from the world and make the wrong decision of living in fear.

4. Capricorn

Their isolation usually comes from their career-oriented life. They do not let the world see their emotional side and make themselves very stiff from the outside. Moreover, they engage themselves in work and ambitions, so they get detached from their loved ones.

Some folks get all panicky at the thought of loneliness. They always need someone’s back to keep themselves happy and content because of their vulnerability.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.