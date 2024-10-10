Virgo to Leo: 4 Married Zodiac Signs Whose Platonic Friendships May Evolve into Romances

Most of us are aware that loyalty and affection must flow freely between spouses who genuinely care about one another. It is then that the duo’s emotional development will flourish in a nurturing environment created by their love. However, some couples often start to face issues once the honeymoon phase of their marriage is over.

In such situations, a few star signs find that their reliance on a platonic friendship that existed even before their marriage may eventually evolve into cheating. This happens over time when their daily conversations with friends cross the lines established within the marital unit. Nevertheless, the following zodiacs may not consider their emotional disloyalty as adultery and may hope to make up with their spouses. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Virgo

For a lot of Virgos, laughter is like glue in their romantic relationship. It's not simply fantastic medicine, but Virgo couples who make each other laugh when discussing their quirky habits are emotionally closer than those who don't. Yet, when they stop making each other chuckle and blush, their core ideals may diverge greatly from their partner. This is when most Virgos feel a sense of profound loss.

At these times, some married Virgos think that having a close relationship with a friend is acceptable because there is no intimacy involved. They may also avoid telling their spouse of the increasing chemistry they feel with such a pal. Having said that, Virgos' insistence on confiding in their buddy may have them commit emotional adultery that does not sit well with their life partner.

Leo

Committed Leos typically see no harm in having a simple friendship with someone at work or a hobby class they joined. Yet, when they are sharing their most personal thoughts and feelings with the new person, sometimes an emotional affair may begin.

When a Leo has such an affair, they may downplay or even conceal from their spouse the level of closeness they share with their pal. This is because they may find it challenging to admit what they are doing is not ethical. They may also experience embarrassment or be in denial about the extent of their feelings for their buddy.

Sagittarius

A lot of Sagittarians have a sociable nature and easily build friendships. So, sometimes, this fire sign may invest a considerable amount of time in reconnecting with an old acquaintance. Their camaraderie and chemistry may blossom beyond the confines of Sagittarius’ marriage, causing their spouse emotional pain.

But these Archers (the symbol of Sagittarius) don’t realize that their growing closeness to their pal may ultimately put their marriage in danger. After all, there may be emotional disloyalty that their spouse may be unable to forgive.

Aries

When Aries feels stuck in a lackluster marriage, they may seek support outside it. In some cases, they no longer have mutual respect to grasp. After all, the Ram (the symbol of Aries) believes that it can be challenging to have shared goals to work toward if they don't share the same values regarding important matters such as children, careers, and religion.

In addition to spending more emotional energy outside of their marriage when they depend on a platonic pal emotionally, Aries folks also enjoy the support and company of their buddy. But they may remain in denial and refuse to see it as betraying their life partner.

Ultimately, when one party has an emotional attachment outside the marriage, it can be quite painful and hurtful to the spouse. Hence, it would be safer for these star signs to be honest about their feelings with their beloved if the occasion arises.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

