Virgo to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Ace the Game of Seduction

While dating, most people look for a fun person to be around with. Light-hearted topics are always appreciated on the first meeting, and the quickest way to your lover’s heart is usually being kind and funny. However, when it comes to chemistry, some tar signs enjoy roleplaying, fantasies, and experimenting with their partners. Go through this guide that lists the star signs who are known to be great at seduction.

Leos focus on gestures of affection to woo their mates. You can give the Lion the chance to lead and accept that loving them is an adventure to experience their tender side. This star sign loves to start with heavy petting. They love to be sweet-talked into intimacy, particularly with other Leos.

2. Gemini

The typical erogenous areas of a Gemini are their back and chest. This sign's inhabitants enjoy being teased. You might be shocked to realize that Gemini-borns particularly appreciate playful talk because of their general seriousness. But they are artful at getting their date out of their shell and making them feel comfortable enough to explore their wild side.

3. Virgo

Unavoidably, a Virgo is a bit of a show-off. They love to give their own feelings the utmost attention and sometimes overlook the comfort of their partner. They consider themselves perfectionists at seduction and would go to any lengths to make sure that their crush is pleased with their courting skills.

4. Aquarius

When dating an Aquarius, you must quit talking about other people interested in you. Since this star sign has a bit of an ego, they work hard to discover their mate’s wild side. They would try nuzzling up to their lover’s ear and running fingers through their hair to seduce them. Date this air sign on any evening, and you will feel the chemistry palpable between you two.

If you have a date coming up with these star signs who crave great intimacy, you must make it clear to them that you're okay with them taking the lead. So, you may then sit back and relax as you enjoy their attention.