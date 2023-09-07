Virgo to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are More Hurt by Friendship Breakups Than End of a Romance

Among the star signs, there are those whose hearts bear the intricate etchings of friendship as a cherished gem. Their emotional intensity resembles a symphony of feelings, where every note is a verse written in the language of the heart. They form strong bonds and can be extra sensitive to the dynamics of their friendships over romantic relationships. Perhaps that’s why ending a bond with a close buddy can be extra painful for them, as they invest a lot of emotional energy into their social network. The impact of being cut off from their pal can be greater than the end of a romance for these individuals. Take a look at who they are:

Pisceans are known for their empathy and compassion toward others in their life. Similarly, friends often play a crucial role in their social support network. These water signs form intense, emotional connections with their pals in the course of work or since their college days. So, Pisces may be deeply hurt if the bond is broken. When it comes to matters of the heart, they feel that romantic relationships often come with clear beginnings and endings, such as dating and breaking up. But friendships can be less structured, making it harder for Pisces to predict when or why a friend might cut ties. These water signs are also highly intuitive, which can make them attuned to changes in their friendships. Hence, losing a bestie bond can lead to a sense of isolation and loneliness, which can be deeply distressing for Pisces. Moreover, the sudden lack of closure can be upsetting for these Fish.

Leos value loyalty and are known for their strong sense of pride. They often share many experiences and memories with their buddies during after-school sports or even while working out at the gym after work. Hence, breaking up with a close friend can feel like losing a part of their own history, making the loss more poignant. Leos can also be deeply hurt if a BFF betrays their trust or if a bond ends abruptly. This is because these fire signs take their alliances seriously and may have high expectations of their friends. So, being cut off by a friend can sometimes feel like a rejection of Leo’s entire self or personality, as it's a personal connection founded on who they are as a person. This can be more hurtful than losing a romantic connection that was based on mutual attraction.

Virgos are known for their analytical and detail-oriented nature. They often invest a lot of time and effort into their friendships. These Lions would merrily meet their colleagues after work for drinks or even make time for a coworker going through a rough time. Therefore, if a friendship breakup occurs, they may overthink the situation and feel a sense of loss deeply. This is because they often base their connections on trust and emotions. So, when a buddy abruptly cuts them off or betrays Virgo’s confidence, it can feel like a deeper treachery, as Leo may have shared personal thoughts, feelings, and experiences with them. While they do care about their lovers, they are often able to anticipate the end of a relationship due to issues they’ve been facing. Hence, they find it easier to process the pain from the termination of the love bond. Nevertheless, ending a connection with their bestie causes them more hurt long-term.

Advertisement

Scorpios are known for their intensity and their ability to form deep, transformative connections with others. Most of them value stability in their relationships, including friendships. Hence, Scorpios may be very miffed if a close friend breaks that sense of trust. These individuals can be resistant to change and may be upset by the loss of a long-standing mate. In some cases, Scorpions have little control over being cut off by a friend, such as when a pal decides to end the connection unilaterally. In romantic relationships, they feel that both parties usually have some say in the outcome. So, when a close friendship ends, Scorpions may experience it as a significant emotional loss and can find it challenging to let go.

Some friendships can last for years or even a lifetime, and losing a pal with whom these star signs have shared a significant portion of their life can be profoundly painful. Nevertheless, it's important to remember that everyone's reactions to friendship breakups or the end of romantic relationships are unique.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

ALSO READ: Leo to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Have the Ability to Make People Notice Their Intelligence

Virgo to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Embrace a Minimalist Style of Personal Fashion

Virgo to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Instantly Feel It Once a Friendship Has Run Its Course