Virgo to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Desperately Seek to Shield Their Kids from All the Lows in Life

Parenting encompasses several aspects, including more than just having responsibilities. Most people think that instilling excellent beliefs, skills, and manners in children is one of parents' key duties. They assume that it is also their duty to accept their kids for who they are as people because kids never turn out the way you want them to. Accepting their kids as they are means that their opinions, choices, and decisions might not match those of their parents. So, even if acceptance and support are characteristics that cannot be presumed or identified, astrology can provide some useful information about how people tend to behave as parents. Here are four zodiac signs who tend to be parents who wish to shield their kids from all the lows in life.

1. Cancer

The moon, which controls our emotions, rules Cancer. Most Cancerians are sensitive, yet they are also very independent and nurturing parents. They love, accept, and support their kids totally because they have complete affection for them. This sign's natives are incredibly caring and supportive; they put their kids' pleasure above all else. Cancerians make excellent educators as well and inculcate great values in their kids. They have complicated emotions and a deep grasp of those feelings, even if they are very pragmatic. While maintaining their power over them, they help the kid feel understood and welcomed. However, they avoid explaining concepts of illness and death to their children until they are well into their teens. This water sign wishes to shield their kids from the harsh realities of life.

2. Virgo

Virgo is a dependable, practical sign. Open to learning new things, a Virgo parent would go above and beyond to thoroughly comprehend their child's viewpoint and understand their goals and choices in life. They have powerful feelings and soft hearts that prevent them from crossing their parental limits or sacrificing their child's pleasure for anything. Even though Virgos trust their kids to make the right choices, they try to foresee potential issues and help shield their kids from them. This earth sign tends to forget that the more grounded one is in reality, the simpler it is to find contentment in one's circumstances. Some Virgo’s ideas are mostly guided by reason, and they may consider waiting till their kids are emotionally mature before they allow them to have their own social media accounts.

3. Libra

Venus, the goddess of love and harmony, rules over Libras. They are talkative, inquisitive, and very interpersonal people who make wonderfully caring parents. This zodiac sign's parents treat their kids more like friends and provide them with similar support. They are more inclined to accept and comprehend a new viewpoint; be it about their child’s sexuality or sexual preferences, they aim to totally and unwaveringly support it. But they tend to conceal major issues from their kids, such as financial distress, domestic abuse in the family, or other grave concerns. However, their children may assume that the ultimate betrayal of trust is to pretend that hard truths don't exist. Sometimes, their overprotectiveness means their kids are robbed of the good intentions of the very teachings that could have helped them mature.

4. Gemini

The air sign is always receptive to various parenting strategies. The dual personality that Geminis are renowned for actually helps them when it comes to properly foreseeing their kid’s issues. The majority of those born under this sign accept and support the actions and choices made by their children. However, Geminis tend to base their ideas on what they think is right for their kid. And unfortunately, misfortune and mayhem do exist. The same is true of evil, malice, and disaster brought on by unavoidable natural forces. So, well-meaning Gemini parents may attempt to protect their children from terrible truths. They believe confronting youngsters with harsh realities will shock them and cause them great harm.

Contrary to what people believe, children quickly discern when they are lied to. In fact, they can be taught about hard truths in a way that is suitable for their age. Indeed, children's capacity to learn from adversity is marvelous. It helps them acquire the resilience that makes navigating adult life easier. This natural process is sometimes unintentionally hampered by attempts of the aforementioned star signs to soften the truth or protect their kids from unfavorable realities. But in actuality, reality and optimism are inseparable. And optimistic people don't see things more positively than they actually are. Instead, they believe they have the resilience to overcome obstacles and go on. So, by overcoming adversity, the little ones of these star signs can truly develop resilience.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

