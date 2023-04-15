Virgo to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Don’t Consider Emotional Affairs as Infidelity

Some couples often face issues once the honeymoon phase of their relationship is over. In most cases, some people may feel they have evolved and grown as a person while assuming that their spouse's emotive capacity is limited. In such situations, a platonic friendship that they had before with someone may evolve into emotional infidelity when the exchange of sensitive information crosses the lines established by the married couple. Nevertheless, the following signs do not consider emotional affairs as infidelity.

1. Aries

When Aries feels stuck in a lackluster marriage, they may seek support outside it. In some cases, they no longer have even the most basic things, such as mutual respect, to grasp onto if their relationship has turned poisonous. It's challenging to have shared goals to work towards if they don't share the same values regarding important matters such as children, careers, and religious matters. So, they may feel more intimate with their newfound partner than they do with their spouse during an emotional affair. In addition to spending more emotional energy outside of their marriage when they cheat emotionally, Aries folks also enjoy the support and company of their new mate. But they remain in denial and refuse to accept that it is an affair.

2. Virgo

For a lot of Virgos, laughing is like glue in their romantic relationship. It's not simply fantastic medicine, but Virgo couples who make each other laugh when discussing their quirky habits are more intimate than those who don't. When they stop making each other chuckle and blush, their core ideals diverge greatly from their partner. This is when most Virgos have a sense of self-loss. Some married Virgos believe that having a close relationship with a friend is acceptable because there is no sexual activity involved. They may also be on the brink of increasing sexual chemistry with this person. Hence, a majority of people consider this to be cheating. Yet, Virgo convinces themselves that emotional adultery does not lead to sexual infidelity.

3. Leo

Committed Leos typically see their emotional affair start off as a simple friendship with someone at work or a hobby class they joined. Yet, when they are sharing their most personal thoughts and feelings with the new person, sometimes an emotional affair may begin. When a Leo has such an affair, they may downplay or even conceal the mate and their level of closeness from their life partner. This is because they may find it challenging to admit what they are doing is not right.

4. Sagittarius

A lot of Sagittarians have a high sense of self and cannot admit it if they ever make a mistake. So, if this fire sign invests a considerable amount of time and energy in a new acquaintance beyond their marriage, it's conceivable that the friendship can grow. It may transform into something that will ultimately put their relationship with their partner in danger. There may still be shared core beliefs between spouses even in a dysfunctional marriage. But they might not be enough to keep them faithful, and this fire sign may consider their affair a mere indiscretion.

Loyalty and affection must flow freely between couples who genuinely care about one another. It is then that their own emotional development will flourish in a nurturing environment created by their love. But when one party indulges in infidelity, the most painful and horrible outcome is realized. After all, emotional cheating is when the partner gets the feeling of having been duped, deceived, and lied to. It would be safer for these star signs to be honest about their feelings with their beloved.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

