Virgo to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fiercely Guard Their Children's Innocence

Parenting encompasses several aspects, including more than just one’s caregiving responsibilities. Perhaps this is why a few star signs think that instilling wise beliefs and manners in children is one of their key duties. So, they wish to raise their little ones as optimistic and responsible people who see things positively and tactfully.

To this end, they seek sometimes to soften the truth or protect their kids from unfavorable realities of life so that they do not lose their childlike innocence at a young age. Be it the news of a relative’s demise, an accident on the street, or a brutal crime that they shield their kids from; these individuals know that doing so is in their child’s best interest. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Cancer

Most Cancers are sensitive, yet they are also very independent and nurturing parents. They love, accept, and support their kids totally because they have endless affection for them. This sign's natives are incredibly caring and protect their kids above all else. They know that children have complicated emotions and Cancerians attempt to grasp those feelings, to better understand them.

These pragmatic souls may choose to avoid explaining concepts of illness and death to their children until they are well into their teens. This is because this water sign merely wishes to shield their kids from the emotional pain and hurt they may undergo if they process these realities too early in life.

Virgo

Virgo is a dependable, practical person who is open to learning new things. In fact, a Virgo parent would go above and beyond to thoroughly comprehend their child's viewpoint and understand their goals in life. They have powerful feelings and soft hearts that prevent them from crossing their parental limits or sacrificing their child's innocence for anything. Even though Virgos trust their kids to make the right choices, they try to foresee potential problems and help defend their kids from them.

For instance, some Virgos may strictly regulate screen time for their kids. At the same time, others may consider waiting till their teens are emotionally mature before they allow them to have their own social media accounts. All that this earth sign wants to do is help the apple of their eye find contentment in their circumstances!

Libra

Libras are talkative and inquisitive people who make wonderfully caring parents. They treat their kids more like friends and provide them with endless support. Not only do they encourage their kids to embrace the joys of childhood, but they also conceal major issues from their kids, such as financial distress, domestic abuse in the family, or other grave concerns.

Sometimes, their overprotectiveness means their kids are shielded from the teachings that could help them mature too early. Having said that, Libras assume that it is also their moral prerogative to protect their kids’ innocent outlook on the world for as long as they can.

Gemini

The air sign is always receptive to various parenting strategies and Geminis carefully mull over what they think is right for their kid. Although they’d like to build the perfect world for their baby to grow up in, they must admit that misfortune and mayhem do exist. The same is true of evil, malice, and disaster brought on by unavoidable natural forces.

So, well-meaning Gemini parents may attempt to protect their children from terrible truths that plague the lives of people around them. They believe confronting youngsters with harsh realities will shock them and cause them great harm.

Over time, the aforementioned star signs deem that their kids can be taught the hard truths of life in a way that is suitable for their age. So, they eventually hope to help their children learn from adversity to acquire the resilience that makes navigating adult life easier!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

