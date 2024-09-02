Virgo to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Long for a Love Their Mother And Father Have

In the labyrinth of the dating world, stumbling upon your soulmate is not a cakewalk. In fact, meeting their boo seems particularly challenging for some star signs as they think that dating apps make it even more difficult to keep anyone's attention for long. And that these options make getting ghosted by someone much more common. So, when the time comes to find that special someone, they look to their parents’ union.

After all, the two very important folks in their life— their parents—have a huge impact on how they give and receive love. So, whenever they meet a potential life partner, they try to see whether they can strike a similar bond as the one their parents share. Take a look at who they are:

For Leo, the most important example of how to behave and communicate in a love relationship is their parents’ relationship. The love between Leo’s mom and dad helps many of them mature into emotionally open zodiac signs.

This fire sign likes to form secure attachments because their parents met their needs and validated their feelings in childhood. They also adore seeing their dad and mom making romantic gestures to win each other’s hearts. So, they wish to have a similarly fulfilling love with their future bae as the one their parents share.

Virgos grow up to be strict disciplinarians who are a little uptight. For instance, they might dislike affection as an adult if their parents were not particularly affectionate and rarely gave Virgos hugs or kisses in childhood. Nevertheless, even Virgos wish to imitate and replicate their parents’ mutual bond with someone in their life. This makes them learn how to express their love for their partner by following the example their parents set.

Some Virgos see that flowery language and words of affection aren’t the only ways to show love. They then set about showing their love for their crush by doing acts of service for them, much like their mom and dad did for one another. They want their bond with their soulmate to mirror the one their parents shared.

From a young age, this air sign is very observant of the relationships of people around them. Geminis see their mother and father make each other feel special while they are spending everyday moments. Be it taking over each other’s chores, or laying down some rose petals for their anniversary.

Even if their parents don't agree on everything, Gemini sees that they still have love in the relationship. Hence, they crave a supportive bond with their special someone that’s just as close as the ones their folks shared.

Most Scorpios adore the deep respect their folks have for each other. What’s more, the Scorpion’s (the symbol of Scorpio) tendency to express their emotions outwardly often mirrors how their parents interacted with one another. In fact, how peacefully this water sign handles conflict and rage in their family also has a great deal to do with their parents’ love relationship.

Furthermore, based on how a young Scorpio is shown love, they grow up wanting to please their lovers. Ultimately, these water signs crave a pure and uncomplicated bond like their mom and dad have.

Even though many of the aforementioned star signs crave the same type of attachment as their mother and father had, they ensure that they never compare their relationship to their parents’ marriage in a negative way. This helps them experience eternal bliss with their soulmate as they move into a new stage of their life!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

