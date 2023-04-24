Virgo to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Retirement Plan Is to Live on a Farm with Lots of Animals

One of the earliest activities of civilized humans was farming. And it has been the main economic pillar of every civilization up until relatively recently. After all, the warrior and the landowner were two of the most admired and revered people among ancient humans. But when cities initially developed, people started to leave the peaceful, straightforward country enclaves because of the allure of metropolitan life. Yet, life has come full circle, for on the quest for total peace, some people need to camp and sleep outside, while others must go for solitary walks in the woods surrounded solely by the sounds of the wild. Indeed, there are those who wish to have a retirement plan that highlights living a rustic rural life.

Our horoscopes and astrology also allow us to better understand which zodiac signs are in their element and what they crave. Well, some zodiac signs want to retire to farm life and move away from the cities. It consists of sharing a ranch with animals with four legs, birds, fish, and other livestock like poultry. Take a look at who they are-

1. Scorpio

Right from the start, Scorpios enjoy activities like camping, going to the beach, and strolling through a field of wildflowers. These are not only therapeutic but also acts of self-care for the water sign. Scorpios think that being in nature and living a simple life is incredibly healing. Many Scorpios find great satisfaction in tilling the soil, planting seeds, and seeing them grow. While they’re busy working in offices, they dream of watching new shoots mature in the summer light and finally reaping the harvest once they retire. A meager monetary income and a lack of luxuries for the home do not deter them from considering farm life as their retirement plan. They even embrace the worry of adverse weather conditions that could harm crops or destroy fields, as it is more than made up for by the other benefits of farming.

2. Virgo

Virgos enjoy roughing it whenever they’re on vacation. You know, the kind of camper who builds a tent and sleeps outside rather than renting an RV? Or someone who will only consume what they can fish and catch? That’s a Virgo to the core. This earth sign believes that the home life of a farmer is typically better than that of a city dweller. They intend to make their farming a family business. Virgo hopes to share a close relationship with animals, such as cattle, ponies or donkeys, hens, piglets, or sheep, and treat them with kindness and patience. Once Virgos retire, they hope that their husband or wife and kids would divide the farm work according to each person's strength and capacity. They desire to live as a close-knit and peaceful family unit via such teamwork.

3. Capricorn

A Capricorn could possibly make it through a long period without shopping for expensive accessories or fancy clothes. They enjoy wandering in the wilderness and are animal lovers. Because of their intense appreciation of farm life, Capricorns frequently seek out "outdoorsy" mates. Their dearest wish is to retire on a farm with their mate, who helps them rear livestock and a small orchard of fruits. They muse that while city dwellers typically make more money than farmers, they also have higher expenses, so they prefer country life. They also believe that farm families are typically more stable than urban families because they both work and live together. So they favor working in the country as opposed to the city.

4. Leo

Some signs like Leo appreciate kicking back and relaxing in nature. This includes heading to a beach, lakes, and all of their wonder of exploring the wild. They would hike to nearby mountains, picnic in the meadows, and pitch a tent in the hills yonder. So, when this fire sign thinks of retiring from their job, they consider that urban areas have a higher cost of living than rural ones. Rent is higher, food is more expensive, more clothing is required, and other expenses are undoubtedly higher. Many Leos don't like this and would leave the city if they could, so they formulate a plan to live on a farm.

Working in the fields, orchard, and garden as well as looking after livestock are just a few of the many tasks and skills needed for farming. But these star signs relish the prospect of doing it all and fixing things around the house, barn, and sheds. They would merrily cut fuel wood, potentially fix roads, and perform 101 odd chores around the farm!

