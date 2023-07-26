Virgo to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Just Need a Weekend of Mani-Pedi And Spa Time to Cheer Up

We all go through life facing gloomy days almost just as frequently as we experience sunny ones. So, we all have our own coping mechanisms to switch on the sunshine when we’re feeling blue. Some may hit the gym, take a hike, or call up a friend to feel better. But some star signs find that a spot of spa time helps them cheer up when they’re feeling down or stressed from time to time. They may particularly appreciate and find solace in self-care activities like a mani-pedi and other treatments. While some of them opt to go it alone, others arrive at salons with their girls in tow. Take a look at who they are:

1. Taurus

This earth sign looks for harmony and peace in their lives, but their indecisive nature can sometimes leave them feeling overwhelmed. Additionally, Taurus can be prone to stress due to their strong sense of responsibility. A spa day provides them with an opportunity to pamper themselves and reconnect with their senses. The indulgence of a mani-pedi can be very relaxing and provide an enchanting experience for the workaholic Bull. Just like every other facet of their personal care, these earth signs like having well-groomed nails, as they deem that it can enhance the overall appearance and boost their self-confidence. Neat and polished nails can make these Bulls feel more put-together and presentable when they are feeling low. The gentle massage during the process and the calming environment of the luxe salon can help Taurus unwind and forget about daily worries.

2. Virgo

Virgos often overthink and get caught up in the details of humdrum life. These earth signs are intense and passionate individuals who feel a lot of emotional highs and lows in the course of their work day. Spa treatments can help them unwind, let go of perfectionism, and focus on self-care for a while. They like the fact that proper nail care not only keeps their cuticles looking great but also contributes to better hygiene. Trimming, cleaning, and moisturizing their fingernails can make Virgo a very happy individual. This is mainly because it checks all the boxes on their self-grooming checklist. A day full of calming treatments allows them to relax and regain their equilibrium. With their besties tagging along, a weekend retreat can help them find moments of tranquility and release pent-up emotions. However, Virgos are particular about the standard of care they expect, so they choose a reputable salon or spa that maintains high levels of sanitation to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.

3. Cancer

Cancers are known for their emotional sensitivity, and when they're feeling down, a nurturing spa experience can work wonders. On most occasions, setting aside a weekend for a mani-pedi is an act of self-care and a way for Crabs to dedicate time to themselves. They find that taking care of their nails and giving themselves a treat can boost their mood. They have great fun picking out the perfect polish or nail art with their BFFs. Moreover, deep-tissue massages, facials, and calming baths can help them relax and recharge their emotional batteries. In fact, for quite a few Cancerians going to a salon or spa for a mani-pedi can also be a social activity. They see it as a great way to spend time with friends or family, engaging in a relaxing and pleasurable experience together.

4. Pisces

Pisces individuals are highly intuitive and tend to absorb emotions from those around them. This is why some well-deserved spa time allows them to escape from the world and indulge in a calming environment that supports their introspective nature. They enjoy the fact that regular manicures promote healthier nails. They are also sticklers for hygiene, so trimming and shaping cuticles correctly can help Pisces prevent issues like ingrown fingernails, while regular moisturizing and care can prevent nail bed damage. In fact, a weekend of mani-pedi, which involves getting both a manicure and a pedicure, can offer Pisces more than just aesthetically pleasing nails. They like to take their mothers or cousins with them for a lovely bonding experience as they get pampered. They speak their heart out, which lets them cheer up and forget why they were feeling blue in the first place.

While these zodiac signs may find spa time particularly helpful, everyone can benefit from taking a break, engaging in self-care, and finding ways to relax and rejuvenate when they're feeling low. Ultimately, the best way to cheer up depends on your individual preferences and needs!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

