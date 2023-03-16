Virgo to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Tend to Be Ridiculously Strict And Jealous of Their Siblings

Jealousy and comparison between siblings are quite natural but can take a toll on any domestic front when it becomes intense. Yet, some zodiacs stick to the route of rivalry, as a result, get cold and stern with their brothers or sisters. Right from judging growth graphs to keeping a tab on achievements, some keenly analyze every stride of their sibling. And if they sense applause and compliments falling in the way of their sib, they tag along their irrational resentment and end up distressing their familial ambiance. If you feel a myriad of extreme bitterness that makes you harsh with your family members, the stars might have a huge role to play in it. Check out the cosmic natives who tend to be ridiculously strict and jealous of their siblings.

1. Virgo

Because of their perfectionist and systematic demeanor, Virgos tend to irritate their siblings and hurt their spirits. Their meticulous approach towards life is sore and aching, thus habitually stinging family members. The obsessive and cruel inclinations of a Virgo make the atmosphere of the home unjoyful, so time and again, their brothers or sisters leave their own space involuntarily to maintain their sanity.

2. Taurus

Given their parental affection, Taureans start getting jealous of their siblings when they are unwilling to seek a similar amount of tenderness, love, and care from their family. As soon as they sense the interference with the adoration they are receiving from their parents, their temper starts flaring. Their resentment can even make them walk on brutal acts to hamper the image of their brothers or sisters.

3. Gemini

Considering their impulsive and unreliable nature, Gemini’s sense of self can only be boosted with the praises and compliments from their family members. Once they witness that their sibling is replacing their familial admirations, their hidden deepest fears start escalating. Their possessiveness is mostly the result of low self-esteem and can easily impede their efficiency while pushing them under extreme stress.

4. Pisces

Sharing the home with a Pisces sibling can be enormously challenging. Their over-analyzing and pointless concerns can irritate or annoy anyone. Their disagreeable attitude and intense grudges can simply weaken their bond with their siblings. Pisces' competitive nature and mind games with their brothers and sisters always entangle their emotional attachments.

If you have a sibling whose harsh and cruel affinities drag you into the corner of your home, try to talk through the disputes to strengthen your bond. Conveying their irritating habits directly might help in overcoming issues.

