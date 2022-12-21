Virgo To Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Tend To Have Awful First Dates

You forget your wallet or simply don’t get along with your crush. Look at a few zodiac signs, from Scorpio to Pisces who somehow tend to have awful first dates with their romantic pursuits.

For people who are anxious about meeting someone new, there are several strategies to nail the first date. Having great banter and chemistry, choosing cuisine you both adore for dinner, and even giving them lots of compliments that make them smile are some amazing techniques. A first date can, however, also go horribly, horribly wrong in a variety of ways: You arrive too late. The discussion becomes awkward.

1. Pisces

Perhaps of all the Zodiac signs, a Pisces is the most diligent and willing to understand the true character of a friend or lover. But this water sign also has its own flaws and struggles in life. They tend to make friends with people who are wealthy because they are highly motivated by riches. They wish to date those with good social standing. They nearly never choose a partner solely based on personality traits, which hurts their chances of finding a good date.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio frequently runs when their date asks them about their ex-partners as the first date heads toward deep conversation. Their ex-lovers hold a special place in their hearts, which is the main reason why they are still in touch with them. In addition, they might not always wish to be introduced to your friends on the first date, so they shun group hangouts or double dates.

3. Leo

Leo can be a great friend, but they have trouble handling romantic relationships. They usually break up with their partners when they feel a first date isn’t going well. They also judge their crush for going through a difficult emotional period. The Leo will almost always leave straight immediately if you expect commitment or approach them with an intensity of feeling that they are incapable of early on.

4. Virgo

When on dates, Virgo natives think highly of themselves and regard their crush as someone who must meet their expectations. They discover that they are only drawn to romantic partners who will enhance their reputation, so they shun genuine connections.

When these signs finally choose a partner, they nearly invariably go with someone who, by the standards of the day, is more physically attractive than they are. Alas, if you lack the physical characteristics of traditional beauty that they are looking for, then they wouldn’t ask for a second date.