Virgo to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Mythical Beliefs Can Be Mildly Irksome for Their Buddies

The mystical world of folklore with old wives’ tales can feel incredibly exciting. Yet, if you come to believe in some of these myths, they might have a strong enough effect on you to alter the daily decisions you make. A majority of us probably barely realize it when we shudder a little when Friday the 13th is approaching or why we go, "Bless you," when someone sneezes.

However, the origins of such widespread beliefs are usually colorful and go back many years.

Intriguingly, there are some star signs who find that they can relate to many of these myths and beliefs. They use them to guide their everyday behavior. But when this is done in excess, it can be irksome for their buddies at times. Take a sneak peek at who these zodiac signs are:

One of the most prevalent beliefs that most Cancerians harbor is the fear of the number 13. The myth is so pervasive that they may avoid houses in many apartment complexes or lodging in hotels that have accommodation on the 13th floor. After all, the sensitive water signs of Cancer can relate to this, and when Friday the 13th is approaching, many of them get a little tense.

They may feel ill on such days and tend to avoid going out. This may annoy their pals, at times, if they happen to have a movie to watch or an important outing planned for the day. Cancers may hold on to their belief system even when their buddies try to reason with them. Plus, there may be many other superstitions they are prone to believing as well.

Although it seems sensible to avoid stepping below an open ladder out of concern that something would fall on you, there are also superstitious justifications Virgos may consider for staying away from ladders. Some Virgos tend to believe that an open ladder has a triangular shape, which in some mythologies, represents life.

So, they think the risk of arousing any ghosts that reside in the triangle is not worth it when they walk under the ladder. Superstitions are often a way for star signs like Virgo to feel more in control. As a result, they hold onto some beliefs that may feel maddening for their pals who use cool logic to navigate their lives.

Many superstitious Pisces believe that shattering a mirror would bring them bad luck for seven years. If you ask them the basis for their belief, some of them may counter that mirrors were once supposed to be the representations of the soul. Therefore, it was thought that shattering a mirror was bad for the soul.

Moreover, some of these water signs also hesitate to open an umbrella indoors. It seems to be a bad idea by default given the possibility of damaging furniture or sticking someone in the eye. But, some Pisces believe a widespread myth that asserts the Sun god feels offended when the umbrella is opened indoors, away from the sun rays. While these may sound relatively quirky, Piscean often sticks to their guns, which might make it mildly irksome for their friends.

Some Sagittarius natives may come to opine that an itching right palm portends money pouring in. And they think that an itchy left palm portends money leaving. Whether they genuinely believe in superstitions or not, most of them deem that such myths are entertaining and harmless.

Nonetheless, such superstitions can contribute to deep issues when the Archer (the symbol of Sagittarius) follows them in their daily life. In fact, when they let these ideas guide their business decisions, it can irk their friends and business partners.

Even though these star signs may not like to recognize it, these myths may have taken root deep in their psyche. Eventually, they must find it in themselves to progress from operating in faith or to looking for facts of any scenario.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

