Virgo to Pisces, Delve into the 12 Zodiac Signs And Tattoos Styles That Best Compliment Them

Colin Kaepernick once said, "To me, tattoos are a way of people being able to express themselves and have other people look at them and get a little insight into who they are, without ever even saying a word to them." True to his words, tattoos are seen as absolute expressions of individuality, and they can be precisely created to represent who you are based on your astrological sign.

Such body art that’s designed around themes hinting at the values and characteristics of your star sign lets you communicate the essence of your identity via symbolism. Here’s an insight into each star sign and the charming designs they may flaunt:

Well-known for their audacity, tenacity, and passion, Aries natives should think about getting a tattoo that captures their vivacious energy. Strong symbols such as a fiery torch or a Ram (the animal connected with this fire sign) may be apt.

Read more about Aries' Horoscope Here

Taureans are drawn to the natural world and finer things, hence it is advisable for them to have a tattoo representing their earthiness. A delicate floral arrangement, such as a rose connected to Venus, can also convey their respect for sensuality and beauty. A vine or tree might also represent their grounded and compassionate demeanor.

Read more about Taurus' Horoscope Here

Advertisement

Geminis could show their duality and freedom by having two wings or birds tattooed on their arms. As an emblem of their love of knowledge, one might alternatively choose a book or a quill. Above all, Gemini's active nature and often changing interests suggest that the tattoo should be vivid and fun.

Read more about Gemini' Horoscope Here

The natives of this water sign may have a tattoo that features a delicate, sensitive motif reflecting their perceptive and sympathetic nature. For the element of water, a tattoo of the moon or marine life—such as a shell or waves—can also catch their emotional depth and connection.

Read more about Cancer' Horoscope Here

Leos would look great with a tattoo portraying their royal attitude. Leo's lion emblem stands for bravery, leadership, and strength. Another choice would be the sun since it would reflect their brightness and the warmth they offer to all around them.

Advertisement

Read more about Leo' Horoscope Here

Virgos are linked with the earth and harvest; hence a sheaf of wheat could stand for their compassion and conscientiousness. Like a mandala or geometric pattern, another choice could be a sophisticated, exact design showing their passion for correctness and detail.

Read more about Virgo' Horoscope Here

Libras might think about having a tattoo reflecting their quest for justice and love of beauty. One might select a heart or two doves according to their penchant for peace and partnerships.

Read more about Libra' Horoscope Here

Pluto and Mars rule the passionate and enigmatic water sign of Scorpio. Therefore, the tattoo of a phoenix can be an emblem of transformation and atonement. Another tattoo displaying their enigmatic qualities with dark, mysterious symbols like a serpent or crescent moon may be ideal.

Read more about Scorpio' Horoscope Here

Sagittarians may want to have a tattoo reflecting their passion for learning and travel. An arrow or compass can represent their love for exploration and discovery. Also, a tattoo depicting heavenly stars or a constellation could communicate their philosophical outlook on life.

Advertisement

Read more about Sagittarius' Horoscope Here

In order to capture the pragmatic and no-nonsense nature of the Capricorn, their tattoo should be minimal and basic. A clock or other timepiece would serve to depict their rigorous attitude to life and respect for time.

Read more about Capricorn' Horoscope Here

Aquarians would be especially interested in tattoos that express their originality and imaginative viewpoint. The Aquarian symbol—the water bearer—may stand for both their capacity to carry fresh ideas and their readiness to serve others. Another choice would be a lightning bolt since it would show their creativity and love for Uranus.

Read more about Aquarius' Horoscope Here

Tattoos showing strong spiritual ties and the inner world should be something Pisceans should take under consideration. The fish emblem of Pisces can suggest their adaptability and flexibility. A merman or a dreamcatcher would also capture their relationship to dreams and intuition.

Read more about Pisces' Horoscope Here

Whether they feature a mysterious mermaid for a Pisces or a brave lion for a Leo, these tattoos honor the celestial forces that have shaped these folks. Moreover, they succeed in capturing their essence and beautifying their body!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.