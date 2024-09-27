Virgo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Grapple with Self-doubt in Relationships

Every individual makes a series of choices in the course of life that determine how happy or woeful they end up feeling. Right from picking a bestie in kindergarten to your elected career or first boyfriend, most decisions see you chart a different path along your journey. Having said that, the natives of a few star signs are used to visualizing all the alternatives before them when they fall in love.

However, this sometimes causes self-doubt to creep in, and they rethink their decision to be with their mate. In the ideal world, it would be prudent for them to keep in mind that all their choices lead to lessons they learn along the way. So, they shouldn’t be too hard on themselves if they make a few mistakes. Nonetheless, these zodiacs frequently question their decisions when it comes to dating. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Pisces

Ordinarily, Pisces insists on focusing on the present to enjoy life to the fullest. Yet, when it comes to love, they tend to be a little watchful. This zodiac sign is overly concerned with making the wrong decision when it comes to their choice of life partner. When they receive even the smallest hint that their mate may not be all in into their partnership, they start questioning their choice of lover.

They check to ensure that they can rely on their bae for they fear being in a one-sided love relationship. They do not hesitate to end things if they do not have faith in their beau. Hence, sometimes, Pisces’ own insecurities create obstacles in their bond with their boo.

Scorpio

When it comes to matters of the heart, this water sign deliberates the matter a great deal before agreeing to commit to someone. If their mate has cold feet or is in touch with an ex-lover, Scorpio may have second thoughts about dating them. They would wonder if they were good enough for their mate and rethink their commitment to the person.

After all, they wish to protect themselves from a broken heart. Although Scorpios don't want to make hasty judgments that they discover were incorrect later, they also don't want to be stuck in a rut with the wrong soulmate. Hence, their self-doubt may sometimes lead them to jump the gun and end a union even before things go south.

Virgo

A Virgo’s propensity for self-doubt sometimes hinders their own decision-making skills when it comes to their personal life. For instance, they tend to question their choice of love partner early on in the relationship when their mate has not proven their worth to Virgo.

Indeed, this earth sign is afraid of dating someone who wouldn’t jump across a puddle for them even if Virgo were to cross an ocean for their lover. So, they like to think with their mind rather than their hearts. Virgos know their priorities and weigh the pros and cons of the situation before deciding to split from their bae.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius might never doubt their choice of career, yet they think twice about their potential love interest. So, even when faced with a boo who is down on one knee, they may second guess their decision to be with their beau.

They’d replay the entirety of their relationship in their mind much like the track of a movie till they feel sure of themselves and wonder if marriage is what they truly want. Sometimes, they worry about what might have been causing them to lose out on a great relationship.

These star signs think the right partner can help them live a content and happy life, while the wrong person may cause them a lot of heartache. So, they can’t help but second-guess their choice of partner. Nevertheless, they eventually learn from their mistakes and make more informed judgments in the future.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

