Virgo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Offer the Wisest Counsel

Once in a while, you may meet with advice that will prompt you to take a halt and reflect on the situation. It all depends on the advisor’s unique ability to speak to your soul. The natives of some star signs possess the potential to take a step back and analyze a situation from a panoramic perspective. They are crammed with empathy and can sense when someone dear to them is in distress. They won’t hesitate to lend the vulnerable person a listening ear to ease their struggle. They tend to understand the complexities that come along with any situation and are willing to share their valuable insight. Take a look at who they are:

Virgo

Virgos are kind souls who thrive on helping people. They are uniquely analytical and can analyze a situation to ensure the best outcome. They like to plan ahead of time and have a keen eye for organizing. All these qualities make them reliable in a tough situation. You can count on them and know they won’t betray you when you need a friend. And, do you know what the best part is? They won’t even boast about solving your problems or pulling the strings as they are known to be down to earth.

Scorpio

Scorpios are known for their honesty, so you can trust that they’re not just offering empty flattery. They are loyal to their loved ones and will try their best to help them in a trying situation. They are goal-driven and passionate, so their advice or opinions can be considered. The natives of this water sign are introspective and spend serious time considering a situation from all angles before coming to a conclusion.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Capricorns believe in taking a more practical approach to life. They are understanding, reliable, and patient. They believe in the mantra that “good things take time”. They are goal-oriented and have the ability to motivate others to be more responsible. Needless to say, they have your best interest in mind and won’t hold back from hurting you with the harsh truth if needed.

Aquarius

If you are struggling to land on a decision, you should ring up an Aquarian. With their analytical mindset, they’ll guide you through the situation and offer you a wider perspective on life. But if you need someone to be sympathetic, they are not the person to approach as they will tell you the truth as it is. They won’t forbear telling the truth just for the sake of modesty.

One thing all of them have in common is that they are compassionate and know how to communicate in a way that will make the listener pause and think. These folks understand that being helpful is not always about being sympathetic, sometimes you need to gather the courage to tell someone what they need to hear, even if it's bitter. They possess good listening skills and can give profitable advice.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.