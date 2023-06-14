Virgo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Often Second Guess Their Own Choices When in Love

Every individual makes a series of choices in the course of life that determine how happy or woeful they end up feeling. Right from picking a bestie in kindergarten to your elected career or first boyfriend, most decisions see you chart a different path. Similarly, the natives of a few astrological signs are used to visualizing all the alternatives before them when they fall in love. However, this causes them to rethink their decision to be with their mate. In the ideal world, it would be prudent for them to keep in mind that all choices lead to learning in some way. So, they shouldn’t be too hard on themselves if they make a few mistakes. Nonetheless, the following zodiac signs frequently second-guess their own choices when it comes to their soulmate.

1. Pisces

Ordinarily, Pisces enjoys following the wind wherever it takes them. Any decision is excellent for them because each rationale has its own ride they like exploring. They are not afraid of their inclinations and never follow the rules. They'll eat whatever is served to them and enjoy life to the fullest because they feel they are limiting themselves by having a preference. Yet, when it comes to love, they tend to be a little cautious. This zodiac sign is overly concerned with making the wrong decision only when it comes to their choice of life partner. When they receive even the smallest hint that their mate may not be all in into their partnership, they start second-guessing their choice. Being with a selfish person is the last thing they desire, so they check to ensure that they can rely on their bae. They do not hesitate to end things if they do not have conviction in their lover.

2. Scorpio

This sign thrives on excitement, discovery, and risk-taking, which leads them to make swift decisions. Nevertheless, they are not afraid of failure and do not let the fear of the unknown prevent them from making their judgments. These choices may not always be advantageous, but Scorpios are prepared to take risks and learn from them. This water sign is also quite self-sufficient and does not require reassurance from others to let them know they’re succeeding in life. They trust their own decision more than anybody else's, which is why they deliberate the matter a great deal before agreeing to commit to someone. If their mate has cold feet or is in touch with their ex-lover, Scorpio may have second thoughts about dating them. They would rethink their commitment to the person and protect themselves from a broken heart first.

3. Virgo

This zodiac sign is recognized for its harmony and balance, which makes it difficult for them to choose a side. They are well-known for resolving arguments and make excellent meditators because they understand all sides of the quarrel. They don't want to offend anyone or provoke a squabble, so they simply refer to themselves as unbiased in any given situation. Virgo’s strategy is to remain neutral, which sometimes hinders their own decision-making skills when it comes to their personal life. They tend to second guess their choice of love partner early on in the relationship when their mate has not proven their worth to Virgo. This earth sign is afraid of dating someone who wouldn’t jump across a puddle for them even if Virgo were to cross an ocean for their lover. Yet, whenever they are perplexed, they know their priorities and weigh the pros and disadvantages of the situation before concluding that they must split from their bae.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is the zodiac sign with the least amount of ambiguity. They might never second guess their choice of careers, yet they think twice about their potential love interest. They think the right partner can help them live a content and happy life, while the wrong person may cause them a lot of heartaches. So, when faced with their boo, who is down on one knee, they take a moment to second guess themselves. They replay the entirety of their relationship in their mind much like the track of a movie till they feel sure of themselves and their choice of soulmate. Once their decision is made, Sagittarians don't dwell on the past or stress over what might have been. Instead, they look to the future and surge ahead based on what feels right.

These star signs know that there is an appropriate equilibrium in life between being undecided and making rash decisions. They don't want to make hasty judgments that they discover were incorrect later, but they also don't want to be stuck in a rut with the wrong soulmate. So, despite second-guessing themselves, if they make a mistake, they learn from it and utilize it to make more informed judgments in the future.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

